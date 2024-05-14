Brassertufer in Bonn Young woman attacks 18-year-old
Bonn · An 18-year-old woman was beaten up and robbed by another young woman on Brassertufer in Bonn late Friday night. The police are now looking for the suspect and her companions.
An 18-year-old woman was the victim of a brutal attack on Brassertufer in Bonn late Friday night. The assailant was also a young woman. According to police reports on Monday, the perpetrator is said to have punched the 18-year-old in the nose with her fist and then continued to pummel the young woman as she was lying on the ground.
According to initial findings by investigators, the 18-year-old was out with several other people on the Brassertufer at Alter Zoll at around 1:30 a.m. in the night from Friday to Saturday when the suspect and two male companions approached. Suddenly and abruptly, the young woman punched the 18-year-old and did not stop even when the victim fell to the ground injured. The assailant is said to have then stolen the 18-year-old's iPhone and debit card and ran off with her two companions.
The police were unable to locate the suspect in a search that took place immediately following the assault. The assailant is described as follows:
- 16 to 25 years old
- long black hair
- dressed in a red, tight dress
- did not speak German
Anyone who may have information about the suspect is asked to call the police at 0228/150.
(Orig. text: ga; Translation: ck)