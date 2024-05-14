Brassertufer in Bonn Young woman attacks 18-year-old

According to initial findings by investigators, the 18-year-old was out with several other people on the Brassertufer at Alter Zoll at around 1:30 a.m. in the night from Friday to Saturday when the suspect and two male companions approached. Suddenly and abruptly, the young woman punched the 18-year-old and did not stop even when the victim fell to the ground injured. The assailant is said to have then stolen the 18-year-old's iPhone and debit card and ran off with her two companions.