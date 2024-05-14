Brassertufer in Bonn Young woman attacks 18-year-old

Bonn · An 18-year-old woman was beaten up and robbed by another young woman on Brassertufer in Bonn late Friday night. The police are now looking for the suspect and her companions.

A young woman was attacked at Brassertufer in Bonn.

Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

An 18-year-old woman was the victim of a brutal attack on Brassertufer in Bonn late Friday night. The assailant was also a young woman. According to police reports on Monday, the perpetrator is said to have punched the 18-year-old in the nose with her fist and then continued to pummel the young woman as she was lying on the ground.

According to initial findings by investigators, the 18-year-old was out with several other people on the Brassertufer at Alter Zoll at around 1:30 a.m. in the night from Friday to Saturday when the suspect and two male companions approached. Suddenly and abruptly, the young woman punched the 18-year-old and did not stop even when the victim fell to the ground injured. The assailant is said to have then stolen the 18-year-old's iPhone and debit card and ran off with her two companions.

The police were unable to locate the suspect in a search that took place immediately following the assault. The assailant is described as follows:

  • 16 to 25 years old
  • long black hair
  • dressed in a red, tight dress
  • did not speak German

Anyone who may have information about the suspect is asked to call the police at 0228/150.

(Orig. text: ga; Translation: ck)

