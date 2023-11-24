Zange II industrial estate Siegburg is getting a casino
Siegburg · At the beginning of the year, the district town was one of three candidates. Now one thing is certain: there will be a casino on the Zange II industrial estate in Siegburg. What will it offer?
Things are happening in the Zange district of Siegburg: first the district government announces that it plans to start the long-planned renaturalisation of the River Sieg. Now it is clear what will happen in the nearby planned Zange II industrial estate, which is to be made flood-proof using excavated material from the Sieg: Gauselmann Spielbanken Beteiligungs GmbH is opening a casino there. Representatives of the group and the city of Siegburg presented the plans on Friday morning.
The group approached the city of Siegburg at the beginning of the year and expressed its interest in Siegburg as a potential location for a casino. In 2021, the company took over the four previously state-owned casinos in North Rhine-Westphalia under the Merkur Spielbanken brand and opened a fifth in the city of Monheim in the spring. It holds the state licence for the opening of a sixth casino and had three potential locations in mind. One of these was Siegburg, where the proposal met with interest from both the administration and politicians. The council reaffirmed this in a letter of intent signed by Mayor Stefan Rosemann and Gauselmann CEO Dieter Kuhlmann.
Managing Director David Schnabel talked about a certain degree of time pressure for the realisation of the project in February. The licence for up to six casinos in NRW is limited to 15 years. For this reason, the decision would not be unnecessarily protracted, but neither would it be rushed.
Nine months later, it is now official: Siegburg will have a casino. There will probably be eight to ten tables for classic games such as roulette, poker and blackjack as well as almost 250 slot machines, catering and an entertainment programme.
According to David Schnabel, the opening should be in just under two years. In order to make the area for the new building flood-proof in good time, the city has adopted a suggestion made by politicians: The area between the L332, Isaak-Bürger-Straße and the Obi car park is now being filled with excavated material from the second area on the other side of Isaak-Bürger-Straße.
Original text: Nadine Quadt
Translation: Jean Lennox