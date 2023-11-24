Zange II industrial estate Siegburg is getting a casino

The group approached the city of Siegburg at the beginning of the year and expressed its interest in Siegburg as a potential location for a casino. In 2021, the company took over the four previously state-owned casinos in North Rhine-Westphalia under the Merkur Spielbanken brand and opened a fifth in the city of Monheim in the spring. It holds the state licence for the opening of a sixth casino and had three potential locations in mind. One of these was Siegburg, where the proposal met with interest from both the administration and politicians. The council reaffirmed this in a letter of intent signed by Mayor Stefan Rosemann and Gauselmann CEO Dieter Kuhlmann.