Open-air concerts in Bonn ZZ Top to rock the KunstRasen 2024

Since their live performance on 19 April 1980 at ARD-Rockpalast in Essen's Grugahalle, German fans have taken ZZ Top to their hearts. Next year, the US southern rock band around guitarist and singer Billy Gibbons, famous for their music and their long beards, will return to Germany. They have chosen the KunstRasen in Bonn as the venue for their only NRW concert, where they will perform on 5 July 2024, as organiser ELH Promotion announced on Tuesday. Dusty Hill, who passed away in 2021, will be replaced on stage by Elwood Francis, who was the band's guitar technician for many years. Advance ticket sales start this Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the exclusive presale at Reservix.de and ADticket.de. The general presale starts on 15 December, from 11am.