American Football Behind the Scenes of the NFL's Medical and Emergency Protocols

From this, various deductions have been made, he explains, citing two examples: „In recent years, we have found that the frequency of injuries, especially in the lower extremities, is highest in the first weeks of preparation. Based on this knowledge, we have mandated a so-called acclimatization period throughout the league, where they can only train for a certain time and perform certain exercises.“ Since then, the NFL has seen a significant decrease in injuries in the first weeks of the season. „We have also found that the risk of suffering a concussion during a kickoff is twice as high as during a normal running or passing play. Accordingly, we have adjusted the rules.“ However, he emphasizes that they are still at the beginning, and the topic will quickly evolve.