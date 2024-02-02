American Football Behind the Scenes of the NFL's Medical and Emergency Protocols
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills provides insight into various medical protocols and technologies at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. He also explains the innovations that play a central role in injury prevention.
January 2, 2023, will always be remembered by Damar Hamlin. It was the day he almost died. Just minutes into the Cincinnati vs. Buffalo game, the professional football player collided with his opponent. What initially seemed like a harmless chest hit quickly turned into a life-threatening situation. Hamlin got up, adjusted his helmet, but then collapsed on the field: cardiac arrest. His team's trainers rushed to him, followed by the medical staff of the hosting Bengals and the independent rescue personnel of the NFL. On the field, the Bills defender received cardiopulmonary resuscitation and was treated with an automatic external defibrillator. He was then transported to the University of Cincinnati hospital by ambulance.
„In hindsight, I was often asked what I thought in that moment“, says Dr. Allen Sills, NFL Chief Medical Officer. „We don't want such things to happen, but we must be prepared for them. At that moment, everyone immediately followed our emergency plan and implemented what we train for. And although it was a very difficult and life-threatening situation, it ultimately succeeded because we were prepared. I was glad that we have an emergency protocol for such moments, and we regularly train for such scenarios – in all our clubs and stadiums“, explains the neurosurgeon who specializes in sports medicine and was a visitor during the NFL games that were played in Frankfurt, Germany.
Protocols and Technologies for Player Safety
Behind the Scenes“ at Deutsche Bank Park, Sills provided insight into various medical protocols and technologies used by NFL teams to enhance player safety. Besides emergency action plans, these include concussion protocols, player protective gear, pre-game meetings of team medical staff, and the „digital athlete“, an AI-assisted tool helping teams to better predict and prevent injuries.
In the plans, all 32 clubs must describe how they handle emergencies such as cardiac arrests, airway problems, unconscious players with spinal cord injuries, or heat-related complaints. They must also specify the equipment they use. „And the NFL has a plan for the Frankfurt stadium because no team is based here“, Sills continues. „The important thing is that we not only have a strategy... all NFL medical personnel must also undergo training with an external company before the season begins, where everything is rehearsed again.“
On game day itself, the NFL sends independent personnel to the stadium, in addition to the doctors, physiotherapists, and athletic trainers of both teams. Among the approximately 30 individuals are three independent neurotrauma consultants, emergency doctors, paramedics, radiologists, game observers, and technicians. „And in Frankfurt, a local doctor for each team, serving as a medical liaison on-site“, explains Sills. The necessary equipment such as defibrillators, X-ray, and airway devices come from the venues. „However, the teams usually bring their own spine boards to Frankfurt because our players are often taller than the average patient“, Sills notes. The teams also bring tools to remove face masks from helmets or remove shoulder pads.
Concussions in Focus
Ninety minutes before kickoff, all rescue personnel, doctors, and technicians must come together to check the equipment. One hour before the kickoff, there is another meeting, where the referee also joins, going through all procedures, roles, and positions of everyone involved.
During the NFL matches, which can last more than three hours, there has been a particular focus on concussions in recent years. „This is one of the injuries we pay special attention to in our games“, says neurospecialist Sills. „Our protocol essentially dictates how we examine anyone who may have a concussion“, explains the physician. And where does it start? „If a player shows loss of consciousness, amnesia, signs of confusion, or a specific body posture, a concussion is automatically diagnosed, and he must be immediately taken out of the game“, Sills continues.
Such symptoms can be reported by a player, other athletes, coaches, medical personnel, referees, or independent observers in the stands. These so-called spotters, introduced in 2012, play a crucial role. They observe the game from a bird's-eye view, where video images are also available to them, and watch for potentially injured players. They even have the ability to communicate directly with the referee and interrupt the game to take a player off the field for examination. This happened in the Frankfurt game between Kansas City and Miami on Sunday when Chiefs defender L'Jarius Sneed had to leave the field during such a medical timeout just before halftime.
„If there is suspicion of a concussion, the player must leave the field and be examined in the familiar blue tent on the sidelines by the team doctor and our independent neurotrauma consultant, who wears a red cap. The two decide whether the player can continue or not“, says the NFL Chief Medical Officer. Sneed was allowed to continue.
If the doctors cannot agree, which according to Sills happens on average only once per season, „the more conservative diagnosis always counts“. Before the examination, the physicians always review the scene in the game where the injury may have occurred, using various camera perspectives for the replay. „We believe it is an incredibly important part of player care during the games. We try to understand how they were injured and what type of injuries they may have suffered“, explains Sills.
Improved Equipment for Injury Prevention
In injury prevention in football – alongside tightened rules designed to protect players – equipment plays a central role, starting with helmets. As Sills explains, NFL engineers and representatives of the player association „tested and color-coded the headgear of all manufacturers: from dark green for the best protection, through yellow – just acceptable – to red. These models fall below what we consider safe. They are prohibited.“ This year also sees the introduction of position-specific helmets for the first time. „Based on our data, we found that quarterbacks, for example, often suffer concussions because they hit the back of their heads on the ground. Therefore, a model has been introduced that is specially padded in that area“, says the Chief Medical Officer. In the near future, there will likely only be helmets based on position. Furthermore, the league is researching the improvement of shoulder pads and shoes.
The use of data in football has undergone rapid development. „We monitor every game with a tremendous number of cameras. So, we have a lot of video data, and there are GPS tracking chips attached to the shoulder pads and partially in the mouthguards of the players“, explains Jeff Miller, NFL Vice President of Health and Safety. „This allows us to see how quickly they accelerate and run, in which direction they move, how they are slowed down. This gives us a lot of information about the dangers and risks they face in different situations“, Miller continues. The data is compiled by all 32 NFL clubs and is available to all teams. „Using machine learning, artificial intelligence, and computer visualization, we can better understand the sport.“
From this, various deductions have been made, he explains, citing two examples: „In recent years, we have found that the frequency of injuries, especially in the lower extremities, is highest in the first weeks of preparation. Based on this knowledge, we have mandated a so-called acclimatization period throughout the league, where they can only train for a certain time and perform certain exercises.“ Since then, the NFL has seen a significant decrease in injuries in the first weeks of the season. „We have also found that the risk of suffering a concussion during a kickoff is twice as high as during a normal running or passing play. Accordingly, we have adjusted the rules.“ However, he emphasizes that they are still at the beginning, and the topic will quickly evolve.
„We believe that the sport is safer today than ever before. And we continue to try to make it even safer. Our league chief always says that football can be made both safer and more exciting. These are not mutually exclusive goals. That's what we're working on“, concludes Sills.
And Damar Hamlin? He thanked the medical departments shortly after the game for „saving my life“ and now actively advocates for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He points out that 90 percent of the 350,000 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year do not survive. „Therefore, I appreciate every day – actually several times a day – that I was one of the lucky few.“