Special firm inspects attraction Nibelungenhalle dragon loses its head after 90 years

"And that's exactly how it will look again," says Blumenthal, whose parents first took over the hall as tenants in 1931 and later acquired it. She points to the original drawing that Krings made at the time and which now hangs in the entrance to the Nibelungen Hall: a blueprint for the dragon that also demonstrates the artistic talent of its creator. The broken edge at the neck of the actual counterpart, where there was also a support, allows even the uninformed to imagine how it was possible to model the massive body in the dragon's lair. Formed from metal struts, the body was given further contour with several layers of wire and then its striking shape with the serrated comb of concrete was carefully modelled, says Blumenthal.