Maria-von-Soden home in Bonn : Nine Corona cases in senior citizens' home

A senior citizen holds a Corona rapid test in her hand. These are part of the routine at the Maria-von-Soden home on Venusbergweg. Foto: dpa/Sina Schuldt

Nine residents have been infected with Corona at the Maria-von-Soden home in Bonn. According to the management, they have only mild symptoms. Meanwhile, the incidence in the city remains at a high level.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Nine cases of Corona have been reported at the Maria-von-Soden-Heim on Venusbergweg. According to matron Frauke Hartung, the residents have no serious symptoms: "They only have a little sore throat, nothing else. That's the advantage because they were already boosted in September and the tests are done on a regular basis.“

In the house of the DRK nurses, he said, everybody is now already very used to the routine. The people affected are in quarantine, but they are in contact with their relatives, for example via video conferences. The pandemic is still unpleasant, "but we are now getting a sense of normality about it," says Hartung.

She has high praise for all the nursing staff - also in the other homes in Bonn. "They are doing an unbelievable job, they got through three waves unscathed," says Hartung and thanks all the staff and the helpers in other homes. The colleagues voluntarily worked a lot of overtime, gave up holidays and also their private lives "in order to have as few contacts as possible". At the home, the staff's readiness to be vaccinated is 98 percent, and they are tested every day.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Further Corona outbreaks in a rehab place, in schools, and in a day-care centre

According to city deputy spokesperson Marc Hoffmann, there are still two outbreaks of three related infections at the Godeshöhe Neurological Rehabilitation Clinic, several cases at the Schlossbach, Engelsbach and Nikolaus schools, as well as at the Splickgasse daycare centre and Villa W.I.E. daycare centre - outbreaks with more than three related cases. In addition, five related infections have been recorded at the Albertus Magnus House.

A total of 206 Corona cases are currently known at 76 schools in Bonn and 35 at 22 day-care centres. Among them are 22 staff members, i.e. teachers, educators or attendants. "The number of contact persons cannot be determined," says Hoffmann.

The incidence value on Monday was 282, on Wednesday 281.6. Hoffmann explains the dip with 260.8 from the previous day by the fact that no current figures are reported on Sundays. There was a similar outlier the week before. In the city, 281 people have now died from the pandemic, 1,716 are currently infected. Within a week, 931 have been added.