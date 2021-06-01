Theme park opens June 10 : No mask rule in the outdoor area of Phantasialand

Masks are still compulsory on the rides. Foto: Phantasialand

Brühl With the opening of Phantasialand in Brühl from June 10, visitors do not have to wear masks in the outdoor area. However, there are restrictions in the theme park and in the theme hotels.

For more than seven months, roller coasters and other rides stood still, guests could not stay overnight in the themed hotels, and the curtains of the shows remained down. But now Phantasialand has unveiled its reopening plan. The Brühl-based company said Friday that both the theme park and the three hotels will reopen their doors on Thursday, June 10. However, there may be individual restrictions on individual attractions, for the visit there are clear requirements and regulations, the park added.

New themed world: Rookburgh

The theme park was able to relax one of these requirements in close coordination with the local authorities in advance: on all outdoor areas no mouth-nose covering must be worn. Only in indoor areas, in attractions and waiting areas, and wherever the minimum distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained, a medical mask is mandatory. This was announced by the Brühl-based company on Monday.

The prerequisite for opening according to the new graduated plan of the North Rhine-Westphalian state government: the NRW-wide corona incidence must be below 50 (currently: 44.8). There are also restrictions on visitor numbers. Due to the Corona pandemic, Phantasialand had already opened last year only on a limited basis from the end of May to the beginning of November.

With the new start, the new themed world Rookburgh with its roller coaster Fly is also waiting for guests. According to the park, the "first flying launch coaster" and "longest flying coaster in the world" was only opened in September last year after four years of construction. At that time it was a so-called soft opening, a kind of test phase, which was however ended by the lockdown in November. Now the new attraction is going into regular operation for the first time.

A flying coaster is a roller coaster where the cars are basically suspended under the track and the passengers assume a more or less prone position. The special feature now is that it is a "flying launch coaster"; the cars are therefore not pulled up an incline and then accelerated while descending, but the acceleration takes place via a catapult launch, similar to the Taron roller coaster that was last inaugurated at the park.

In addition, Rookburgh also includes the new Charles Lindbergh Hotel with vaulted rooms designed in the style of airman's cabins. The new themed area is also home to the Uhrwerk restaurant, the Zum Kohleschipper snack-style sandwich store and Emilie's chocolate and candy workshop.

In addition, Phantasialand will present the new show "Nobis" in the Winter Garden starting June 10.

Those wishing to visit Phantasialand must purchase a ticket for a fixed day online in advance (store.phantasialand.de). Spontaneous park visits are not possible. For admission, an officially recognized negative test result (maximum 24 hours old) or proof of complete vaccination at least 14 days old or proof of recovery through a positive PCR test result of a corona disease must be presented.

The theme park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. All information and further details on the requirements for a visit to Phantasialand as well as regulations on masks, distance and hygiene can be found on the website of the Brühl-based company.