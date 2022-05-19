Consequences also for Hangelar airfield : Nörvenich military airfield: 25 more Tornados

A German Eurofighter. Photo: German Armed Forces. Foto: Bundeswehr / Jane Schmidt/Jane Schmidt

Nörvenich 25 Tornado fighter jets are being relocated to the military airbase at Nörvenich. This also has consequences for the Hangelar airfield - and the residents there.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Until mid-June, up to 25 Tornado fighter jets will be temporarily relocated from Büchel airbase in Rhineland-Palatinate to the Bundeswehr military airbase in Nörvenich near Düren. In addition, up to 450 soldiers and civilian staff are to be temporarily transferred from Rhineland-Palatinate to the site of Tactical Air Wing 31 west of Cologne. This was announced by the Bundeswehr in Nörvenich on Wednesday.

The relocation of staff and combat aircraft from the site in Rhineland-Palatinate, some 130 kilometres away, is to be completed by mid-June. It is limited until February 2026. The reason for moving fighter aircraft and personnel is construction work at the air base near Cochem on the Moselle.

In order to keep the noise from the additional flight operations at Nörvenich low, other flights are to be reduced. For example, training flights with helicopters of the Federal Police from Hangelar near Bonn are to be greatly reduced. Nörvenich is one of four Eurofighter bases of the Bundeswehr. About 30 of these fighter aircraft are based here.

The commanders of the two air force squadrons signed an agreement on Wednesday on the future joint use of the infrastructure. So far, about 1400 employees work in Nörvenich, 970 of them are soldiers.