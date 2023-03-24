Restaurant Guide North American bar ambience at “Steinbeck”

Bonn · There are numerous restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars in Bonn and the region. General-Anzeiger introduces these establishments in an ongoing series. Today we present the “Steinbeck".

North American-style bar: Owner/operator Tim Baumhauer at Steinbeck in Bonn's Altstadt.

Foto: Horst Müller

Steinbeck

Pub/bar in Bonn’s Altstadt (Old Town)

Owner/operator

Tim Baumhauer since October of 2017

Interior

Old brick walls, oak and copper wall paneling, North American style bar.

Seating for 75 persons

Outdoor seating

Terrace in front of the building with 24 seats

Food

Snacks: Nachos with salsa and cheese dip 4.90 euros (with cheese melted on top 5.90 euros), portion of Ültje peanuts (180 gram) 3.90 euros

Drinks menu

Five draft beers: Reissdorf Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.2l) 1.90 euros each, Guinness and Budvar (0.5l) 5.20 euros each, Tegernseer hell (0.5l) 4.80 euros. Various bottled beers such as Benediktiner Weizen (0.5l) 4.40 euros and Bulmers Cider (0.5l) 4.80 euros. Four open wines (0,2l), e.g. Pinot Gris from Spiess (Rheinhessen) 6.20 euros or Campos de Luz Rosé from Cariñena (Spain) 5.90 euros, 17 different cocktails

Special offers

Live soccer broadcasts on a big screen and TV’s (Bundesliga and Champions League)

Clientele

From students to “golden agers”

In-house philosophy

"The Steinbeck combines the advantages of a modern bar with those of a traditional pub," says host Tim Baumhauer.

Opening hours

Mon-Thu 6pm - 1 am, Fri 6pm-3am, Sat 3pm-3am. Closed Sundays.

Address

Breite Str. 35, 53111 Bonn-Altstadt, www.steinbeck-bonn.de

Contact

info@steinbeck-bonn.de

(Orig. text: Hagen Haas; Translation: ck)

