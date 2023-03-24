Restaurant Guide North American bar ambience at “Steinbeck”
Bonn · There are numerous restaurants, cafés, pubs, and wine bars in Bonn and the region. General-Anzeiger introduces these establishments in an ongoing series. Today we present the “Steinbeck".
Steinbeck
Pub/bar in Bonn’s Altstadt (Old Town)
Owner/operator
Tim Baumhauer since October of 2017
Interior
Old brick walls, oak and copper wall paneling, North American style bar.
Seating for 75 persons
Outdoor seating
Terrace in front of the building with 24 seats
Food
Snacks: Nachos with salsa and cheese dip 4.90 euros (with cheese melted on top 5.90 euros), portion of Ültje peanuts (180 gram) 3.90 euros
Drinks menu
Five draft beers: Reissdorf Kölsch and Bitburger Pils (0.2l) 1.90 euros each, Guinness and Budvar (0.5l) 5.20 euros each, Tegernseer hell (0.5l) 4.80 euros. Various bottled beers such as Benediktiner Weizen (0.5l) 4.40 euros and Bulmers Cider (0.5l) 4.80 euros. Four open wines (0,2l), e.g. Pinot Gris from Spiess (Rheinhessen) 6.20 euros or Campos de Luz Rosé from Cariñena (Spain) 5.90 euros, 17 different cocktails
Special offers
Live soccer broadcasts on a big screen and TV’s (Bundesliga and Champions League)
Clientele
From students to “golden agers”
In-house philosophy
"The Steinbeck combines the advantages of a modern bar with those of a traditional pub," says host Tim Baumhauer.
Opening hours
Mon-Thu 6pm - 1 am, Fri 6pm-3am, Sat 3pm-3am. Closed Sundays.
Address
Breite Str. 35, 53111 Bonn-Altstadt, www.steinbeck-bonn.de
Contact
info@steinbeck-bonn.de
(Orig. text: Hagen Haas; Translation: ck)