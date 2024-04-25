"T Coronae Borealis“: Eruption in the star system Nova explosion to be seen in the night sky

The star, which is around 3000 light years away from Earth, is not normally visible to the naked eye, explained Norbert Junkes, spokesman for the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn-Endenich. However, "T Coronae Borealis" will shine more than a thousand times brighter in the sky during the nova explosion, which is expected to take place around September, and will therefore be easy to see at the time of its maximum brightness. It then appears like a bright, new star, wrote Nasa.