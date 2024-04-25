"T Coronae Borealis“: Eruption in the star system Nova explosion to be seen in the night sky
Bonn · According to NASA, a celestial spectacle could occur in the coming months: a so-called nova explosion is set to cause a star system to light up brightly. We explain how this will visible and whether it can be observed from Bonn.
The US space agency NASA is expecting a very bright nova explosion in the coming months. This is a burst of brightness in the star system "T Coronae Borealis", which only occurs approximately every 80 years, the space agency announced.
The star, which is around 3000 light years away from Earth, is not normally visible to the naked eye, explained Norbert Junkes, spokesman for the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn-Endenich. However, "T Coronae Borealis" will shine more than a thousand times brighter in the sky during the nova explosion, which is expected to take place around September, and will therefore be easy to see at the time of its maximum brightness. It then appears like a bright, new star, wrote Nasa.
"T Coronae Borealis" should be observable with the naked eye for several days and with binoculars for just over a week. According to Nasa, it is a binary star system with a white dwarf and a red giant. These would come so close together that the red giant would become unstable and begin to repel the outer layers. The white dwarf collects this material on its surface. As a result, its atmosphere heats up so much that a thermonuclear reaction occurs.
Nova explosion clearly visible from Bonn in summer
The extent to which the nova explosion can also be observed from Bonn and the region depends on when it occurs, Junkes added. "T Coronae Borealis" is located in the constellation "Northern Crown" (Corona Borealis), which is clearly visible from the federal city for a large part of the year. Because the brightest star in the northern sky - Acturus in the constellation of Bear Keeper - is in the immediate vicinity, the Northern Crown is also easy to track down.
According to Junkes, anyone wanting to find Acturus should first look for the Big Dipper in the sky: This is very conspicuous and circumpolar, so it is always above the horizon and easily visible in a clear sky. The three left-hand stars of the Big Dipper extend in the left-hand arc and then meet Arcturus. The Northern Crown is located above the arc between Arcturus and the Dipper.
In summer, the Northern Crown is clearly visible in the night sky over Bonn, Junkes continued. In winter, on the other hand, the constellation is in the daytime sky and is therefore only visible above the horizon in the early evening or morning hours.
Time of the nova explosion difficult to determine
As it is not possible to look into the interior of "T Coronae Borealis", it is difficult to determine the exact time of the nova explosion. The three previous explosions in the star system were observed in 1788, 1866 and 1946. According to Junkes, the outburst of the "Nova Cygni" in the constellation "Swan" (Cygnus) in August 1975 is comparable in terms of brightness. Accordingly, the upcoming nova explosion would be the brightest for almost 50 years.
(Original text: Christine Bähr; Translation: Mareike Graepel)