Coronavirus incidence : Doubts about relaxation of measures grow as Coronavirus incidence rises to over 1500

Foto: dpa/Carsten Koall

Coronavirus incidence rate over 1500. SPD in NRW wants prolongation of mask mandate in schools.

One week before the planned lifting of most of the federal-wide Coronavirus protection measures, the rapid increase of the virus cast doubt on relaxing restrictions. Germany would then no longer have any real protective measures, criticised Bavaria's Minister President Markus Söder (CSU). Medical experts warn against the planned abolition of compulsory masks in most indoor areas. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) again called on the federal states to use the planned option to impose their own protective measures. The incidence exceeded the 1500 threshold on Sunday, reaching 1526.8 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week. Within one day, there were 146,607 new Coronavirus infections.

This week, the federal and state governments want to set a decisive course for dealing with Coronavirus, starting with the beginning of spring next Sunday.

This includes amendments to the Infection Protection Act which will be discussed for the first time in the Bundestag on Wednesday; most nationwide Coronavirus restrictions are to be dropped on 20 March. Already two days later, the plenum is to decide on the controversial draft by Lauterbach and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP). Lauterbach and Buschmann propose a significantly reduced basic protection for the whole of Germany. However, the federal states will be able to decide on further Corona requirements for hotspots to be declared in each individual case.

The federal states want to discuss the situation with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at a conference of state premiers on Thursday. Also on that day, the Bundestag will for the first time discuss motions for a general vaccination obligation. In addition, a lower Coronavirus labour protection is to apply in future. To this end, the cabinet plans to pass an ordinance of the Ministry of Social Affairs on Wednesday. In future, employers are to be able to largely determine for themselves how they assess the risk and which requirements should still apply in their company.