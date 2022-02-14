Coronavirus : NRW incidence drops slightly to 1508.1

According to the RKI on Monday morning, there were 16,692 reports of infections in North Rhine-Westphalia, which was significantly fewer than a week ago (25,431). In addition, there were six more deaths in connection with the Coronavirus. Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen

Bonn The week starts with a slight drop in the number of Coronavirus cases, although the figure could be a lot higher.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The incidence of Covid-19 in North Rhine-Westphalia has dropped slightly for the second day in a row but it remains at a very high level. On Monday morning, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the figure for the federal state at 1508.1. On Sunday, the incidence had been 1524.5 and on Saturday 1537.5. On Monday a week ago, it was 1444.3. The incidence rate indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants have been proven to be infected with Coronavirus in the previous seven days.

According to the RKI on Monday morning, there were 16,692 reports of infections in North Rhine-Westphalia, which was significantly fewer than a week ago (25,431). In addition, there were six more deaths in connection with the Coronavirus.