Coronavirus : NRW incidence drops slightly to 1508.1
Bonn The week starts with a slight drop in the number of Coronavirus cases, although the figure could be a lot higher.
The incidence of Covid-19 in North Rhine-Westphalia has dropped slightly for the second day in a row but it remains at a very high level. On Monday morning, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the figure for the federal state at 1508.1. On Sunday, the incidence had been 1524.5 and on Saturday 1537.5. On Monday a week ago, it was 1444.3. The incidence rate indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants have been proven to be infected with Coronavirus in the previous seven days.
According to the RKI on Monday morning, there were 16,692 reports of infections in North Rhine-Westphalia, which was significantly fewer than a week ago (25,431). In addition, there were six more deaths in connection with the Coronavirus.
However, the institute says the number of unreported infections is probably high, especially since labs are currently overburdened. It is unclear whether the current wave of Omicron infections has reached its peak and is now on its way down.