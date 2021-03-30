KunstRasen and Grafenwerth Island : Numerous concerts in Bonn and the region rescheduled

Lionel Richie was supposed to perform on the KunstRasen this summer. Due to the pandemic, the concert will now take place a year later. Foto: DPA

Bonn The pandemic is causing further event postponements in Bonn and the region. The open-air concerts on Grafenwerth Island have been moved to 2022. Performances on the KunstRasen in Bonn have also been rescheduled.

The third wave of Corona continues to dash hopes for concerts and festivals this summer. According to Bonn concert promoter Ernst Ludwig Hartz (E.L. Promotion GmbH), all open-air concerts on Grafenwerth Island will be rescheduled for 2022. There will also be repercussions for the open-air series KunstRasen in Bonn and at Roncalliplatz in Cologne.

"The ongoing Covid 19 health crisis and the resulting decisions and restrictions across Europe have resulted in the inevitable postponement of shows and rescheduling of events where Patti Smith, among others, was scheduled to perform this summer," Hartz said.

The concerts with Albert Hammond (3 June 2021), Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets (5 June 2021), Andreas Vollenweider & Friends (6 June 2021) and Patti Smith (7 June 2021) on the island of Grafenwerth in Bad Honnef have all been rescheduled for 2022. The planned new date for Patti Smith is set for 2022, the other new dates will be communicated in due course. Patti Smith and her band are expected in Bad Honnef on 6 June 2022. The punk icon will then also be awarded the 6th International Beethoven Prize.

While the Bryan Ferry concert in Cologne on 30 July 2021 has been cancelled without replacement, Hartz has already named some alternative dates for the major concerts in Bonn. Tickets for the former Roxy Music singer can be returned where they were purchased, they say.

KunstRasen concerts postponed

After world star Lionel Richie confirmed that he will return to Europe in 2022 for his once again postponed "Hello" summer tour, a new concert date is also announced in Bonn: Originally, Richie was supposed to perform at the KunstRasen as early as summer 2020. Then the date was postponed to 30 June 2021 because of the pandemic. The new date is now Thursday, 30 June 2022. All tickets remain valid, according to the organiser.

This also applies to other postponed events. Hartz wants the German artists to perform in the Gronau this year and has moved the dates to August: LEA will now perform on 21 August 2021 instead of 24 June, Helge Schneider on 17 August instead of 26 June. Jan Delay and Disco No 1. are to come on 25 August instead of 25 June. The new date for the Roland Kaiser + Band concert is 13 August 2022 instead of 14 August 2021.

(Original text: Dylan Cem Akalin, Translation: Mareike Graepel)