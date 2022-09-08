Resolution of the City of Bonn : Nutrias in the Rhine floodplain to be hunted

Currently, about 60 to 100 nutrias live in the Rhine floodplain. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The population of nutrias in the Rheinauensee has grown strongly recently. In order to protect native animal and plant species from them, the City of Bonn has decided to have the nutrias hunted.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Some find them cute, others are disgusted by them: Nutrias, also known as coypu rats, have been cavorting around Lake Rheinauensee in Bonn for several years. Most recently, as reported, they were also discovered in the Japanese Garden. Because they originally come from South America and therefore have no natural predators in this country, the population of the animals has recently risen sharply: about 60 to 100 nutrias live at the Rheinauensee, explains the City of Bonn. In order to regulate their population, those responsible have now decided to reduce the population through hunters.

The hunters would first catch the beaver rats in live traps and then kill them elsewhere. The city justified its decision by saying that too many of the animals endanger native species. The aim of the hunt is now to control the nutrias and to prevent them from spreading to the rest of the city. According to the city, the rodents find optimal conditions in the Rheinaue: They always find enough food - especially because some people regularly distribute food despite the explicit ban.

On average, according to the city, nutrias give birth to two litters a year, usually with five young. In the Rheinaue, however, some individuals have already had three reproductive cycles with more than five young per litter.

With the decision to hunt, the city says it is implementing its legal obligation under the EU Regulation and the Federal Nature Conservation Act to contain the spread of invasive species. According to the European Directive (Article 19 of EU Regulation 1143/2014) and the Federal Nature Conservation Act (Section 40), measures to control and prevent the spread of invasive species are mandatory for all member states. The Lower Nature Conservation Authority of the City of Bonn is in exchange with the State Agency for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv) as well as other cities and environmental organisations that are already implementing measures to reduce nutria populations.

Citizens repeatedly feed the animals despite existing bans

The city also calls on people to stop feeding the animals. The population has increased unnaturally because some citizens come to the Rheinauensee every day and do not comply. The city will therefore enforce the feeding ban more strictly. Those who feed waterfowl or nutrias will be fined 25 Euro the first time they distribute small amounts of food. The warnings and fines are higher if feeding is repeated or larger amounts of food are distributed.