Autumn Corona Rules : Obligation to wear masks on buses and trains in NRW to remain

A woman wears an FFP2 mask at a tram stop in the city centre. Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa Foto: dpa/Marijan Murat

Düsseldorf According to the federal government's ideas, FFP2 masks will be compulsory on planes and long-distance trains from October. However, the regulation does not go far enough for NRW - and wants to extend it.

The compulsory wearing of masks on buses and trains is to remain in place in North Rhine-Westphalia in the upcoming autumn and winter, and could be made even stricter by the federal government's legislative plans from 1 October. A spokesman for the North Rhine-Westphalia Ministry of Health told dpa on Thursday that the state is aiming for a regulation analogous to the federal government's long-distance regulation in local public transport in the autumn.

North Rhine-Westphalia has already been following the respective federal regulation on the issue of compulsory masks in local public transport. According to the federal government's ideas, FFP2 masks are to be compulsory in aeroplanes and long-distance trains from 1 October. Up to now, a simpler surgical mask has been sufficient. According to the federal government's legislative plans presented on Wednesday, this will only be possible for children aged 6 to 14 and for staff.

Only last Thursday, the NRW Ministry of Health had extended the Corona Protection Ordinance and other regulations for NRW without changes until the deadline of 23 September. It came into force this Thursday. It states that "at least one medical mask (so-called surgical mask)" must be worn in certain areas. The Ministry of Health assumes that the previous regulation on the compulsory wearing of masks in local transport will be extended until 30 September.