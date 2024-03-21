20 newborns Offspring among the wild boars at the Waldau in Bonn

She is referring to the long construction fence that is currently making access to the wild boar enclosure difficult. Unfortunately, the newborns will probably have to make do without a name. "I can't even tell them apart yet," says Johnson with a laugh. No other wild boar on the Waldau has a name either. It is said that the boar in the enclosure traditionally bore the name of the forester. In this case, however, the city forester cannot imagine that. Especially as around 20 piglets indicate that it has come to terms with its gender role quite well.