20 newborns Offspring among the wild boars at the Waldau in Bonn
Venusberg · New babies were born at the Waldau at the weekend. The smalls get specially protected for the first few months. After that, city forester Julia Johnson distributes as many young boars as possible to other enclosures.
Last weekend, nameless newborns saw the light of day in the wild boar enclosure on the Waldau. On Friday, the first striped piglets could already be spotted by wild boar lovers on closer inspection, suckling with their exhausted mother.
About 20 newborns
However, it is not yet possible to say exactly how many there are. "We estimate that there are just under 20 newborns," says city forester Julia Johnson. This is because some of the animals are still wrapped up in straw and are not yet showing themselves to the public. "We were expecting this," continues the forester, "but the timing is still a little impractical as we are in the middle of renovating the enclosure."
She is referring to the long construction fence that is currently making access to the wild boar enclosure difficult. Unfortunately, the newborns will probably have to make do without a name. "I can't even tell them apart yet," says Johnson with a laugh. No other wild boar on the Waldau has a name either. It is said that the boar in the enclosure traditionally bore the name of the forester. In this case, however, the city forester cannot imagine that. Especially as around 20 piglets indicate that it has come to terms with its gender role quite well.
It was probably the big boar
After all, the big boar is allowed near the newborns by the mother animals. "The females keep a very close eye on them," says Johnson. In fact, there is also a small boar there. However, he is scared away if he shows any interest in the newborns. The question of paternity seems to be quite clear. Although the little boar could have been lucky, "he would have preferred to do it secretly", says the forester. The big boar wouldn't have liked it so much and would probably have intervened.
And what will happen with the offspring? "As long as the young are wearing their stripes, they are under protection," says the city forester. They also suckle from their mothers until then. After three to four months, they get their brownish young fur. After that, Johnson wants to distribute as many animals as possible to other enclosures. Space in the Waldau is of course limited. "I've already had the first request for two animals." These are to bring a breath of fresh air into the gene pool in another enclosure.
Original text: Benjamin Westhoff / Translation: Mareike Graepel