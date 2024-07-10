Wildlife enclosure in Bonn Offspring in the red deer enclosure on the Waldau
Bonn · There are offspring in the red deer enclosure on the Waldau in Bonn. Two calves were born in June. There are also baby animals in another enclosure.
The Waldau in Bonn is home to a new generation of animals. According to the city, two calves were born in June. The two young animals are said to be behaving very cautiously at the moment, but with a bit of luck they could be observed.
This is the first offspring in the red deer enclosure for four years. As there have been no offspring in this enclosure so far due to the age of the females, the city had acquired five young hinds to improve the situation. The red deer enclosure now holds seven large animals and two calves.
In addition to the red deer enclosure, the Waldau also has a fallow deer enclosure and a wild boar enclosure. The fallow deer herd currently comprises 27 animals. Six calves have been born there since mid-June. According to the city, more are expected. The wild boar enclosure is currently home to six larger animals and around 22 young boars.
Original text: ga
Translation: Mareike Graepel