Stadtwerke present report On-time performance of buses and trains in Bonn has further worsened

Over the entire year, SWB reports that 83.5 per cent of buses and 82.7 per cent of trams arrived on time. The transport companies consider services that deviate from the timetable by three minutes or more to be late. Similarly, the number of so-called passenger reports has risen. There was a particularly strong increase in reports of cancellations on the highly frequented light rail service 66 (to Siegburg) as well as on routes 16 and 18, which run between Bonn and Cologne. In the third quarter of 2022, there were 739 reports of cancellations, in the fourth quarter even 1576. That is a number several times higher than in the two previous years. This is not surprising, because 2020 and 2021 were marked by the pandemic. The municipal utilities also point this out in their reports. As reasons for their bad performance, they cite the traffic volume on the roads, road works or blockages of the route due to incorrectly parked cars or delivery vans.