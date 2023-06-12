Stadtwerke present report On-time performance of buses and trains in Bonn has further worsened
Bonn · Last autumn and winter, passengers of the Bonn public utility company SWB repeatedly complained about late or cancelled buses and trams. Now the final reports for the year 2022 are available: The quality of local public transport had declined, especially in the second half of the year.
In the third quarter, the municipal transport companies failed to provide 3.6 per cent of their service (1.7 percentage points more compared to the same quarters of the previous year), and in the fourth quarter, 5.4 per cent failed to operate (four percentage points more compared to the same quarters of the previous year). In a memo to local politicians, the city administration sums up that the performance rate has "deteriorated significantly". The same goes for punctuality.
Cancellations and passenger complaints have increased
Over the entire year, SWB reports that 83.5 per cent of buses and 82.7 per cent of trams arrived on time. The transport companies consider services that deviate from the timetable by three minutes or more to be late. Similarly, the number of so-called passenger reports has risen. There was a particularly strong increase in reports of cancellations on the highly frequented light rail service 66 (to Siegburg) as well as on routes 16 and 18, which run between Bonn and Cologne. In the third quarter of 2022, there were 739 reports of cancellations, in the fourth quarter even 1576. That is a number several times higher than in the two previous years. This is not surprising, because 2020 and 2021 were marked by the pandemic. The municipal utilities also point this out in their reports. As reasons for their bad performance, they cite the traffic volume on the roads, road works or blockages of the route due to incorrectly parked cars or delivery vans.
But the most serious reason for the drop in performance, according to SWB, was the shortage of drivers. In the second half of 2022, more than 90 per cent of all cancellations were "due to staff-related reasons". At present, SWB says it is no longer struggling with a high level of sickness. Construction sites and traffic jams are the cause of delays in most cases.
Half of the staff will retire by 2030
Attracting new staff remains a key task. The Association of German Transport Companies (Verband Deutscher Verkehrsunternehmen) estimates that by 2030, half of Germany’s drivers will retire. This means that in Bonn, more than 300 of the 659 drivers currently employed would have to be replaced in the next seven years, just to maintain the status quo. So, firstly, the German transport companies are in competition with each other because they are all in the same boat. On top of that, there are plans to expand services in the coming years. The planned large-scale projects such as the extending of the tram line 63 and the tram line 61 to Buschdorf have already been decided and new trams have been purchased to increase the frequency of services on important existing routes such as route 66.
At the recent press conference on the company's annual financial statements, the commercial director of SWB Bus und Bahn, Hansjörg Spielhoff, explained that the company had succeeded in hiring 400 new drivers since 2018. At the same time, however, 280 employees had left, either having retired or due to a change of employer. "We are actively looking to the market to find new blood, but we are also competing with other transport operators who are also looking for staff," Spielhoff said. He also said that it was perceived that employees no longer always wanted to work a full-time job. According to SWB spokesperson Clarissa Pütz, since the end of the pandemic, the company has been working on a revised recruitment concept to advertise the job in several languages and to make the working conditions more attractive with more part-time models and working-time accounts in addition to a collectively agreed salary with additional pension provision.
Marion Böhm, employee representative on the supervisory board of SWB Bus und Bahn and also a member of the works council, says: "The job is not without its challenges, and the pay is not yet attractive enough." In addition, she says, some passengers are becoming increasingly disrespectful towards the drivers. The entry-level salary is around 2600 euros before deductions. For this, drivers have to work in constantly changing shifts, including weekends and public holidays, which are not exactly family-friendly. Sometimes they drive in the morning and in the afternoon with a longer lunch break. "Since most of them can't afford the high rents in Bonn, the drive home is often not worth it."
In Böhm's view, this conflict would have to be resolved through collective bargaining. In addition, building affordable inner-city company housing would be a lever to make the driver's profession more attractive. Pütz said that SWB was examining the possibility of building company housing on its own land: "New company housing could be built in neighbourhoods that will be developed in the coming years."
Out of 314 traffic lights, 133 have been equipped with an acceleration system for public transport. This year, the civil engineering office will optimise the priority for buses at five traffic lights, and acceleration programmes will be set up at ten more. For many routes, measures have not yet been implemented.
Original text: Philipp Königs
Translation: Jean Lennox