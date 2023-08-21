Above the rooftops of the city or on the Rhine Open-air summer cinema in Bonn

The sunny weather and the superb view were one thing, but their choice of film, "Sonne und Beton" (Sun and Concrete) was also important. They go to the movies a lot: "Yesterday it was Barbie, but that was with the kids," says Brieger. Things are different for Birgit and Lambert. They had heard about the evening at the cinema two days earlier through an email from BonnLive and then booked it on the spur of the moment. They are not usually cinema-goers, says Birgit, it's more about the whole package. "It's nice to be outside in the summer, I don't know if the film is good, but we'll have a look," she laughs.