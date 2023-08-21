Above the rooftops of the city or on the Rhine Open-air summer cinema in Bonn
Bonn · Right now there's plenty of opportunity to go to the cinema under the stars in Bonn. From Barbie with Aperol to arthouse flicks, a wide range of films are being shown. And all this in front of a dreamlike backdrop.
Fans of open-air cinema are currently getting their money's worth in Bonn. Until 27 August, BonnLive is transforming the terrace of the Hotel Königshof overlooking the banks of the Rhine with blockbusters such as "Top Gun Maverick", classic films and children's films. There's an open-air cinema experience for every taste.
Then, from 25 August to 9 September, the "Filmnächte auf dem Dach" (Film Nights on the Roof) of the Bundeskunsthalle, which have been going since 1997, will return. This is where you can see a selection of international arthouse cinema and current top hits such as "Barbie" and, of course, "Oppenheimer" in an artsy atmosphere.
On Friday evening, Miriam Brieger, Stefanie Torno and Swenja Middelhoff clink glasses in front of the cinema screen on the terrace of the Königshof Hotel with a view of the banks of the Rhine. They had already been to the first BonnLive Open Air Kino last year and were happy to return. "The location is simply breathtaking. We also like to take the outside seats, then you have a nice view of the Rhine and a movie on the right," says Middelhoff.
The sunny weather and the superb view were one thing, but their choice of film, "Sonne und Beton" (Sun and Concrete) was also important. They go to the movies a lot: "Yesterday it was Barbie, but that was with the kids," says Brieger. Things are different for Birgit and Lambert. They had heard about the evening at the cinema two days earlier through an email from BonnLive and then booked it on the spur of the moment. They are not usually cinema-goers, says Birgit, it's more about the whole package. "It's nice to be outside in the summer, I don't know if the film is good, but we'll have a look," she laughs.
Katharina Hetkämper, the managing director of BonnLive, looks back on an excellent previous year. "We are totally happy that we can do this here together with the Königshof, because the terrace is more than perfect for events like this," she says. This was what the hotel wanted when they approached her to find an event idea that would liven up the outdoor area with the best view. There are 300 seats for each evening, arranged in categories - chairs, deckchairs and lounge furniture. If there's heavy rain, the open-air film evenings would have to be cancelled but then the tickets would be refunded, says Hetkämper.
Since the licence fees for the latest cinema films are high and because they have to build the infrastructure on site, they try to take the "latest films that are no longer in the current cinema programmes," says Hetkämper. So along with popcorn, they also receive a long list of films from Woki and make their selection together. This means there's something for everyone. Hetkämper's personal favourite this season is "The Whale" because she has heard a lot about it but has not yet been able to see it.
400 seats on the roof
The film selection for the film nights on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle is the responsibility of Ulli Klinkertz from the Bonn Kinemathek. The Kinemathek is cooperating with the Bundeskunsthalle for this series of events. The advance sales are going well, but with a capacity of 400 seats, tickets are still available for every performance, says Klinkertz. When making his selection, he paid attention to a mix of international arthouse cinema and the latest top films.
"Triangle of Sadness" or "Aftersun" were considered the most acclaimed films by film critics, and "Barbenheimer" - i.e. "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" - were precisely the films "that generate the biggest audiences and the most buzz in the cinemas", said Klinkertz. But films that benefit from the night-time ambience have also made it into the selection. One such film is "The Banshees of Inisherin", which was shot in the landscape on the islands of Achill and Inishmore. This stunning Irish island backdrop appears completely changed when you see the film outside at night on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle, says Klinkertz. The soundtrack comes through headphones that are handed out before the screenings in the evening.
You also get different food and drinks depending on the film, says Klinkertz. He says the catering services of the Kunst- und Ausstellungshalle will be responsible for food and drink, but in addition to the usual nibbles, he will also make recommendations. "For Barbie, I will suggest that Aperol Spritz and rosé will go quite well," he says. For "The Banshees of Inisherin", he could imagine offering Irish beer as well. If the weather doesn't cooperate, the Forum of the Bundeskunsthalle can be used. "The 400 people can easily fit into the hall," says Klinkertz.
Outdoor movies
Warning – Some of these films are in German, some may be in English with German subtitles, some may be dubbed. So make sure you check out the language before finding out you can’t understand anything.
Programme of the BonnLive Open Air Cinema
Monday, 21 August: "Der Nachname" (The Family Name) - Admission 7 pm / Start 8 pm
Tuesday, 22 August: "The Whale" - Admission 6.30 pm / Start 7.30 pm
Wednesday, 23 August: "Rheingold" - Admission 6.15 pm / Start 7.15 pm
Thursday, 24 August: "Magic Mike's Last Dance" - Admission 6.45 pm / Start 7.45 pm
Friday, 25 August: "Oskar's Kleid" (Oskar's Dress) - Admission 2.15 pm / Start 3.15 pm
Friday, 25 August: "Phantastische Tierwesen" (Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore's Secrets) - Admission 6 p.m. / Start 7 pm
Saturday, 26 August: "Räuber Hotzenplotz" (Robber Hotzenplotz) - Admission 2.30 pm / Start 3.30 pm
Saturday, 26 August: "Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves" - Admission 6.15 pm / Start: 7.15 pm
Sunday, 27 August: "Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss" (Hui Buh and the Witches' Castle) - Admission 2.30 p.m. / Start: 3.30 pm
Sunday, 27 August: "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody" - Admission 6 pm / Start 7 pm
For a full overview to to: www.bonnlive.com/sommerkino
Film nights on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle
Admission: twelve euros, concessions 10
Admission from 7.30 pm; programme starts at 8.30 pm
Friday, 25 August: "Triangle of Sadness
Saturday, 26 August: "TÁR
Sunday, 27 August: "Aftersun"
Monday, 28 August: "Der vermessene Mensch" (Measures of Men)
Tuesday 29 August: "Adiós Buenos Aires
Wednesday, 30 August: "Blade Runner"
Thursday, 31 August: "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Friday, 01 September: "Die Frau im Nebel" (Decision to Leave)
Saturday, 02 September: "Acht Berge" (The Eight Mountains)
Sunday, 03 September: "She said"
Monday, 04 September: "Nostalgia"
Tuesday, 05 September: "Asteroid City"
Wednesday, 06 September: "Daliland"
Thursday, 07 September: "Barbie"
Friday, 08 September: "Short film programme: Short films for high roofs".
Saturday, 09 September: "Oppenheimer"
All info at www.bundeskunsthalle.de/kino
Original text: Jan-Oliver Nickel
Translation: Jean Lennox