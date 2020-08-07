Events taking place with corona restrictions : Outdoor tips for Bonn and the region this weekend

The “Kulturgarden” venue at the Rheinaue will be a place where visitors can listen to live music this weekend. Foto: Thomas Kölsch

Bonn Concerts in the “Kulturgarden”, silent movies in the university courtyard or even vintage cars on the Nürburgring. The upcoming weekend offers some outdoor events where people can attend and still observe the corona rules.

The heat is coming and will bring temperatures higher than 30 degrees to Bonn and the region in the next few days. Peak temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius are expected for the weekend under sunny skies.

While some people are looking for a cooler place to pass the time, others want to get out and enjoy the hot summer weather. Here, we give some tips about outdoor events in the coming days - keeping in mind social distancing and hygiene rules due to the corona pandemic.

“Kulturgarden” events

The concerts and performances in the “Kulturgarden” in the Rheinaue will continue this weekend. “Hardystyle” awaits visitors on Friday evening, 7 August, when the two DJs Headhunters and Wildstylez will be on stage. The two Dutch DJs and music producers are among the most famous artists of that genre. It begins at 6:45 pm.

“Mallorca-Feeling” is on Saturday evening: Party hit star Mia Julia will perform from 7:45 pm, accompanied by “Frenzy Blitz”, “Sabbotage” and “Schokkverliebt”.

It might be a little quieter on Sunday evening, when German TV personality Oliver Pocher and his wife Amira take the stage. In their podcast "The Pochers here!" they will talk about what is going on in their lives and what keeps them busy. The show starts at 7:45 pm. Tickets start at 24 euros and are available at Bonnticket or via the Bonnlive homepage.

Place: Rheinaue Park (“Kleine Blumenwiese”), Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn

Silent Film Festival

As in previous years, the Bonn Silent Film Festival will take place in the courtyard of the university. It began on Thursday. Due to the corona pandemic, various hygiene rules apply and the number of seats has been reduced to 500. Because of that, the films will also be available for streaming up to 48 hours after event on the homepage of the Silent Film Festival. On Friday evening, the German circus and vaudeville film "Looping the Loop - The Death Loop" by Arthur Robison will be shown.

“The Money" (original title:” L'Argent”) is the French film adaptation of a novel by the same name from Èmile Zola. It plays on Saturday evening. Then on Sunday evening, there is the story of three boys who escape their strict stepparents, steal a sailboat and go on adventures in the Swedish film "The Malär Pirates". The film starts at 9:30 pm, admission is from 8 pm. You can find more information about the Silent Movie Days here in English: https://www.internationale-stummfilmtage.de/en/home-en

Location: Courtyard of the University of Bonn, Regina-Pacis-Weg 3, 53113 Bonn

AvD Vintage Car Grand Prix at the Nürburgring

Before Formula 1 returns to the Nürburgring in October, motor sports fans will have a chance to see something special this weekend. From Friday to Sunday, more than 500 old-time Formula 1 cars, GTs or sports cars from the 50’s and 60’s will be driving around the circuit in the Eifel region at the AvD Oldtimer Grand Prix. Some of those who will be present include former Formula 1 drivers such as Jacky Ickx and René Arnoux as well as the many-time Le Mans winner Marco Werner. Due to the pandemic, only 5,000 visitors will be permitted on each day of the event. There is reserved seating in the grandstand area, access to the pits is not possible. Day tickets are available from 21 euros via the Nürburgring's homepage, the weekend ticket costs 32.50 euros. Website in English: https://www.nuerburgring.de/en/events-tickets/oldtimer/avd-oldtimer-grand-prix.html

Outdoor pools and recreational lakes

If you are looking for a wet cool down instead, you will find it at the outdoor swimming pools in Bonn and the region. But the corona regulations have to be considered, resulting in a limited number of tickets available. Also, outdoor pool tickets must be booked online, where visitors can choose a block of time that they would like to book: https://www.bonn.de/baeder.

Recreational lakes can also provide a cool splash in the water, a list of these can be found here: Schwimmen in der Region: An diesen Badeseen gibt es Abkühlung. The German life-saving organization DLRG and the fire department warn that visitors should be careful not to underestimate the situation with the water and undercurrents, especially on the Rhine and at man-made lakes.