Leisure park in Altenahr Outlook is good for the future of the summer toboggan run
Altenahr · A favorite of many people who are new to Bonn and looking for a fun activity, the Altenahr summer toboggan run was built in 1983. It is situated in an area that was originally designated as agricultural land but now it is to be rezoned as an "area for leisure, recreation, tourism." What changes are planned and how will it expand?
The future of the Altenahr summer toboggan run is to be secured and the well-known attraction put on a more solid legal footing. It opened in 1983 in an area that was and is still designated for agricultural use according to the land use plan. But now the land is to be rezoned as an "area for leisure, recreation, tourism." The recent decision of the Altenahr municipal council is an important step in this direction.
The summer toboggan run is located between Altenahr and Kalenborn. Efforts to guarantee the future of the popular recreational facility had failed several times in the past. Part of this was grounded in arguments for nature conservation, but also because the people who live in Kalenborn feared that an enlargement and modernization of the facility would cause too much traffic in the narrow valley directly below their village. Investor Eugen Dick from Meckenheim initiated many attempts to safeguard the future of the leisure park, but but they were stopped before they could be completed. The local group of representatives dealing with the matter felt that they had not been sufficiently and correctly informed about the plans.
Facilities are apparently approved
This now seems to have changed after the local community of Altenahr called in the bureaus of emission control, urban development, and environmental planning from Bitburg. The main impediment to expanding the park was because it was zoned for agricultural use in 1983, and this is still the case. When the owner first spoke of his wishes to enlarge the leisure park, critics rummaged through old files, probably to prove that there had been some form of negligence on his part. The result: the most important features on the hilly site have apparently been approved: the hotel with tennis courts, the toboggan run with drag lift and the outdoor restaurant. However, there are still question marks when it comes to the playground, goat pen and duck pond.
Since the Bitburg office has taken over the matter, calm seems to have returned. In October of 2019, the Altenahr municipality passed a resolution to draw up a development plan, and parallel to this, work is underway to amend the land use plan for the site. If approved, it would change the current zoning for agricultural use to leisure, recreation and tourism. According to local authorities, the district has given a thumbs up. The public, including the neighboring communities and also local authorities were all given a chance to participate in the process.
A help after the Ahr flooding
When the flood disaster came, the whole process came to a standstill - also because the flooding in the Ahr valley affected the municipal administration working with the local committee on this issue. They needed a temporary place to work from and found it at the hotel at the summer toboggan run. Not only that, they built a light construction hall on the former tennis courts, and from there, endeavored to restore the infrastructure in their own and twelve local communities. Since then, surveying has already been carried out for the summer toboggan run, talks have been held with the nature conservation authorities, and the need for parking spaces has been examined. In addition, according to the administration, the investor submitted "a clearly adapted plan with a reduced operating area”.
So work on safeguarding its future can now be continued, according to the assessment of the administration. The plan takes nature conservation concerns into account, and conflicts can now be avoided. It includes making sure the grey heron colony nearby is protected and making some upgrades in some areas in the interest of conserving nature.
Current owner wants to hand over operation of the leisure park
As planner Zimmermann said, the current owner wants to hand over the operation of the leisure park in the coming year. The planned expansion and modernization will probably be realized within 15 years. This is because the administration first has to move out of its temporary location in the hotel. Its future location is not yet publicly known at present. Among the planned changes is that the hotel is to get another floor and could then also have a restaurant.
According to the plan, the highest piece of equipment would be a ten-meter-high trampoline, which would be installed at the very end of the park. A decision about the designation of the land for leisure and tourism use is to be made at the beginning of 2024. Three local mayors have already had to concern themselves with this problem in the last decade. Mayor Rüdiger Fuhrmann hopes to be the last in line.
(Orig. text: Christine Schulze/Translation: ck)