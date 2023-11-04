Leisure park in Altenahr Outlook is good for the future of the summer toboggan run

This now seems to have changed after the local community of Altenahr called in the bureaus of emission control, urban development, and environmental planning from Bitburg. The main impediment to expanding the park was because it was zoned for agricultural use in 1983, and this is still the case. When the owner first spoke of his wishes to enlarge the leisure park, critics rummaged through old files, probably to prove that there had been some form of negligence on his part. The result: the most important features on the hilly site have apparently been approved: the hotel with tennis courts, the toboggan run with drag lift and the outdoor restaurant. However, there are still question marks when it comes to the playground, goat pen and duck pond.