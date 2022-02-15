Outrage after school exercise : Ministry withdraws textbook after uproar in Siegburg

The Alleestraße grammar school is committed to combating racism and is exemplary in its integration work, according to reports from both Düsseldorf and Cologne. Foto: Nadine Quadt

Siegburg A storm of indignation continues to sweep over the Alleestraße grammar school in Siegburg after a school assignment. The state education ministry is having the controversial textbook revised. The school community is stunned, says the headmistress in an interview with the GA.

The state education ministry is withdrawing the textbook approved in NRW, "Zugänge zur Philosophie. Einführungsphase". On page 55 of the book, published by Cornelsen-Verlag, is the controversial assignment that had been given to pupils of an upper school at Gymnasium Alleestraße in a philosophy lesson and had led to a storm of indignation.

Reason: When discussing the topic "One ethics for all cultures? - Opening up problems in the area of tension between cultural relativism and universalism", the case of a Turkish family father in Germany who married his daughter to his brother's son without her consent in order to secure him a residence permit for Germany and thus a livelihood had been given as an example. "The specific task, which is part of a textbook, violates the criterion of non-discrimination. The Ministry of Schools and Education will furthermore intensively examine the textbook in question and request the publisher to revise the textbook," it says in response to a GA query from the Ministry of Schools.

Gebauer: "Our position is crystal clear“

The Minister of Education, Yvonne Gebauer, said: "The attitude of the state government is crystal clear: schools are places of togetherness where there is no place for exclusion and prejudice in any form.

The case had been made public by a lawyer from Solingen in Frankfurt - he could not be reached by phone on Monday - and thus, among others, also brought the Federation of Turkish Parents' Associations in NRW on the scene, which sent an open letter to the Ministry of Education: "Unfortunately, not only we, but also many parents of Turkish origin from NRW and other federal states were stunned by an extremely prejudiced and clichéd assignment," wrote the chairperson of the Federation, Aysun Aydemir. "This kind of lesson design uses the vocabulary of radical right-wing populists and contributes to the consolidation of these kinds of stereotypes in the minds of students*, which leads to such stereotypes being associated with all families of Turkish origin." The association demands that the publisher who formulated this task in this way "be held accountable". The parents' association sees the school's statement as an "attempt to relativise the teacher's offence".

School community is stunned

"The whole school community is stunned by what is being alleged against us," says Sabine Trautwein, the school's headmistress. It remains to be seen whether this example should have been used. The fact is, however, that the teacher in question, who is, by the way, completely new at the school, classified the admittedly delicate example accordingly in the context of the question "one ethic - many cultures". His aim was to get the pupils to critically question such representations. Another example from the book was, for example, the beating in an Asian country, to which one is sentenced if one throws a cigarette butt on the floor. "The colleagues, especially from the philosophy department, are totally shocked," says Trautwein.

The aim of the lesson, as the school authorities also put it, was for the pupils to expand their factual competence and methodological skills by working out the basic philosophical problem from a picture, two texts and a short film clip as to whether traditions from different cultures can be judged.

The case was also an agenda item in the non-public part of the Siegburg school board last week, where the headmistress had explained the circumstances. "We were all very dismayed by the reactions," says Sabine Nelles (SPD). "The school is not to blame, and this school, which has been committed against racism for years, does not deserve that." The right way should have been to discuss this matter internally with the teacher concerned and the school management.

Reactions from politicians

"The school quickly apologised for this to the people who felt hurt by the example," says SPD parliamentary group leader Frank Sauerzweig. It is very regrettable and "it frightens me" how quickly a school that otherwise does such excellent integration work is wrong footed. Trautwein has already written to the Islamic community Ditib in Siegburg and described the case to them. An offer to talk has been made for the next few days, she said.

"The school does not have a racism problem, but a 'social' media problem," said Susanne Haase-Mühlbauer (CDU). "While agreeing with the problem of the textbook assignment from the philosophy course, it is clear that in the upper school such topics are looked at in a differentiated way. That's exactly what the lessons are for. Weighing up, differentiating and discussing is what makes the lessons work. Especially when it comes to culture and religion. There are many similar difficult topics, but they have to be discussed publicly and in school - "because they exist“.

The district government of Cologne, as the supervisory authority, has also been involved in the case and refers to the good reputation of the grammar school: "The school has been a very committed member of 'School without Racism' for almost 20 years. It is proving this again in this case and is permanently available to answer questions after the sweeping hostilities from the net," said an authority spokesperson.

Parents and pupils were informed by the school management via a letter, and there is a detailed statement on the homepage. "The school takes these unfounded accusations very seriously in order to clear up a supposed misunderstanding here," it says from the district government. "In addition to the school, we also regret that material used in class has found its way onto social networks without any context and completely out of context. After all, it is clearly not about pre-judgements and stirring up resentment, but - quite the opposite - about developing one's own culturally sensitive factual and value judgements within the horizon of philosophical approaches.“

The teacher had pointed out several times that no "culture or religion bashing" was to be carried out in this series of lessons, nor had it been. "The school, especially the teacher concerned, are very shocked by these massive hostilities and baseless insinuations. They have explained themselves about this at all levels," says the authority spokesperson.

Original text: Dylan Cem Akalin