Debate event with Israeli military spokesman Palestinians demand cancellation of Bonn event

As member Jan Eickenboom explains, the German-Israeli Society only received the open letter via third parties. For him, there is no reason to cancel the event. "Hamas has been firing rockets at Israel and murdering Israeli civilians for years. We are not aware that the Palestinian community in Bonn has ever criticised these atrocities," he says. They repeatedly organise rallies in Bonn without the DIG intervening in any way. "That's their right. For our part, we have no intention of allowing our right to freedom of assembly to be contested." That's why they are looking forward to the presentation by the Israeli army's press spokesperson, including on the role of the Iranian regime. "We welcome the fact that the Protestant church is providing us with premises.“