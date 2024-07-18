Demo and counter-demo in the city centre Palestinians from Bonn call for an end to the war in the Middle East
Bonn · Around 50 pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated against the war in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening. They called on the German government to stop supporting Israel and for an end to the war.
The Palestinian community in Bonn had called for a two-hour rally on Münsterplatz in the centre of Bonn early on Wednesday evening. Around 5 pm, around 50 pro-Palestine demonstrators gathered in front of the Sinn shopping centre.
They called on the German government to take ‘immediate and decisive action’ to end the ‘ongoing genocide’ in the Gaza Strip. ‘Germany must immediately cut off all military aid to Israel and hold it accountable for its war crimes,’ demanded organiser George Rashmawi.
The police were ‘adapted to the situation’ with an appropriate contingent on site. The Palestinian community in Bonn had announced 100 participants.
Opposite the Beethoven monument, 18 members of the action group ‘Against all anti-Semitism’ had lined up. ‘We want to counter the growing anti-Semitism,’ said one of the protest organisers. The protesters demonstrated with musical contributions until shortly after 8 p.m., according to a Bonn police spokesperson in the evening. The pro-Palestinian demonstration broke up around half an hour earlier, the statement continued. Both demonstrations were calm and without incident.
(Original text: Niklas Schröder; Translation: Mareike Graepel)