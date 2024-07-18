Demo and counter-demo in the city centre Palestinians from Bonn call for an end to the war in the Middle East

Opposite the Beethoven monument, 18 members of the action group ‘Against all anti-Semitism’ had lined up. ‘We want to counter the growing anti-Semitism,’ said one of the protest organisers. The protesters demonstrated with musical contributions until shortly after 8 p.m., according to a Bonn police spokesperson in the evening. The pro-Palestinian demonstration broke up around half an hour earlier, the statement continued. Both demonstrations were calm and without incident.