June 28–30 Panama Open Air and summer festival: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Meet magical creatures in Beuel, enjoy music in the Rheinaue and get involved as a volunteer: We present these and other events in our tips for the weekend in Bonn.
Although the round of 16 of the European Football Championship seems to be taking over the weekend, art and music are not neglected either. The summery temperatures on Friday and Saturday also invite you into nature: whether it's a day in the outdoor pool, among fairies or with live music - we give you tips for the weekend.
Panama Open Air Festival
The band Querbeat have only just celebrated their Randale und Freuden festival in the Rheinaue and the park is already full of music and dancing again this weekend. The Panama Open Air Festival has been bringing techno fans to Bonn since 2016. This year, the musical focus is on diversity: In addition to techno and EDM, hip-hop and pop artists will also take to the stage. Last Monday, the organisers announced that the artist Tyla would not be performing. Instead, the round of 16 match of the European Football Championship will be broadcast.
Where: Rheinaue leisure park, Herbert-Wehner-Platz, 53175 Bonn
When: Friday, 28 June and Saturday, 29 June
Tickets: from 79 Euro
FeenCon
Fairies, magicians and elves from near and far will float to Bad Godesberg this weekend to compete in creativity and skill. After last year's record attendance, the convention has reinvented itself to some extent: The tabletop area, where strategy games are played with miniature figures, is being looked after by the Tabletop Community and the board game area is being taken over this year by the Bonn-based group Wilde Zockerei. Tickets for FeenCon are available in advance or at the box office.
Where: Bonn-Beuel Comprehensive School, Siegburger Straße 321, 53229 Bonn
When: Saturday, 29 June to Sunday. 30 June
Tickets: 12.50 Euro for both days, 8 Euro for Saturday and 6 Euro for Sunday.
There is no entrance fee for visiting the outdoor area.
Bad Godesberg Summer Festival
Summer may have been a long time coming this year, but it didn't have to be asked twice for the Bad Godesberg Summer Festival on Saturday. With 80 registrations, more clubs are presenting themselves this year than ever before - so the carnival programme should not be neglected. After the bands "Los Manolos" and "Cologne Unplugged" provide the atmosphere on stage, spectators can cheer on the German national team in the European Championship round of 16 from 9 pm.
Where: Stadtpark Bad Godesberg, Am Kurpark, 53177 Bonn
When: Saturday, 29 June, from 12 noon
Admission: free of charge
Toys2Masters: Final Level
Six newcomers will give their all one last time and battle it out in the final round of Toys2Masters for victory and a slot at Bochum Total 2025. Four rock bands and two rappers will heat up the audience in the Kubana Live Club. After the musical highlights, the round of 16 of the European Championship will also be broadcast here.
Where: Kubana Live Club, Zeithstraße 100, 53721 Siegburg
When: Saturday, 29 June, from 5.30 pm
Bonn volunteering exchange
Youth welfare, support for people with disabilities or integration work: volunteering is diverse, connects people and gives a lot back. Anyone who would like to get involved but isn't sure what opportunities are available is invited to Beuel Town Hall on Sunday. Organisations from various areas will be presenting themselves there.
Where: Beuel Town Hall, Friedrich-Breuer-Straße 65, 53225 Bonn
When: Friday, 28 June, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Bonn Sports Day
The summer holidays are just around the corner - why not pass the time with a new hobby? Around 25 clubs will be presenting themselves and their sports on Münsterplatz: From judo to fencing, football and cricket, there's something for everyone.
Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
When: Saturday, 29 June, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Wachtberg Culture Weeks
Exhibitions, pottery workshops, readings and concerts: the Wachtberg Culture Weeks once again have plenty of entertainment on offer under the motto "Living Culture". The opening concert with Anny Orgezeanu is already sold out. An overview of the complete programme of the Wachtberg Culture Weeks can be found here.
Where: various locations in Wachtberg
When: Friday, 28 June to Sunday, 14 July
Admission: free of charge, registration is sometimes required.
Material costs apply for the workshops
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)