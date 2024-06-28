June 28–30 Panama Open Air and summer festival: tips for the weekend

The band Querbeat have only just celebrated their Randale und Freuden festival in the Rheinaue and the park is already full of music and dancing again this weekend. The Panama Open Air Festival has been bringing techno fans to Bonn since 2016. This year, the musical focus is on diversity: In addition to techno and EDM, hip-hop and pop artists will also take to the stage. Last Monday, the organisers announced that the artist Tyla would not be performing. Instead, the round of 16 match of the European Football Championship will be broadcast.