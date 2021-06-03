90 condominiums on the Hardtberg : "Pandion Ville" at the former Gallwitz barracks continues to grow

The first construction phase with 160 residential units is completed. Photo: Stefan Hermes Foto: Stefan Hermes

Hardtberg The last construction phase on Fritz-Bauer-Strasse in Duisdorf will start at the beginning of 2022. 90 condominiums are to be built.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The first moving vans have long since rolled away, the new apartments have been occupied, and the work is already underway: next year, the construction cranes will once again be appearing on Fritz-Bauer-Strasse in Duisdorf. Then, between Julius-Leber-Strasse and Edith-Stein-Anlage, construction workers will once again be busily at work. In March 2022, the Cologne-based real estate developer will begin the final construction phase of "Pandion Ville." This time, 90 condominiums will be built. The first residents of the new one- to five-bedroom apartments are scheduled to move in in 2024.

The entire neighborhood development on the site of the former Gallwitz barracks comprises around 400 condominiums, a daycare center and up to 13,000 square meters of commercial space on an area of around 76,000 square meters. As part of the new development area, around 140 subsidized apartments will also be built on a site measuring approximately 15,000 square meters. The new development will be rounded off by a publicly accessible park. "Now that the first two construction phases have been so well received, we are pleased to start marketing the third phase," says Ingo Schwarz, managing director of Pandion Vertriebs GmbH, which has now begun marketing the new properties. "This will fit seamlessly into the established structures of the district," he continues.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Apartment sizes from 36 to 155 square meters

The building application for the 90 apartments was submitted at the beginning of March this year. All units will be built so they are handicapped accessible. The sizes range from 36 to 155 square meters. A total of 90 parking spaces are available in the underground garage. The topic of electromobility is also covered by a large number of parking spaces with their own e-charging stations.

The design for the planning of the buildings with the various condominiums comes from the Cologne office Römer Kögeler und Partner. In presenting the concept, the architects paid particular attention to the orientation of the buildings and the location of the terraces, gardens and loggias.

The residents of the new residential quarter appreciate above all the infrastructure of the place. The connection to the highway network is ideal, and public transport stops are not far away. In addition, the district offers a wide range of shopping opportunities - from supermarkets and discounters to small owner-operated stores and a variety of restaurants. Swimming pools as well as various schools also make the location attractive.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_4"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

In 1936, the Gallwitz barracks were built where the new residential area has been developed in recent years. On October 1, 1938, the First Division of Artillery Regiment 62 moved in with 564 soldiers and 400 horses. The barracks, named after General Max von Gallwitz (1852 to 1937), was the seat of the Federal Ministry of Economics after World War II. In the 1950s, the Grenzschutzkommando West (now the Federal Police) moved into the eastern part of the barracks. Since 2004, the site was vacant, in 2016 it was sold by the Federal Agency for Real Estate Tasks of the Federal Government, to Pandion AG. Demolition took place in 2017.