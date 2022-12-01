Price increases for parking in Bonn : Parking in Bonn's multi-storey car parks got more expensive on 1 December

Leaving your vehicle in one of Bonn's Cityparkraum GmbH car parks got more costly on 1 December. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Bonn City Parkraum has increased fees in nine car parks in the run-up to Christmas. One group in particular is affected. The company cites increased energy costs and rent increases as the reasons for the price hikes.

Bonn's City Parkraum GmbH (BCP) is increasing short-term parking rates from today, Thursday, 1 December. The company says this is because of increased energy and costs for renting property. In all nine of the company's car parks and garages in the city centre, the price for the first two hours has risen from 1.50 to 2 euros per hour. It then costs 2.50 euros for the third hour. This is up from the previous 1.50 per hour for the first three hours. The fourth and fifth hour cost 2 euros each. The rates on Sundays and public holidays and at night will not be increased, nor will the fees for long-term parking.

The company, which was founded in 1970, is owned jointly by the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) and the Parkgemeinschaft Bonn, an association of Bonn city merchants. The traders in particular have always had an interest in setting the price so that customers continue to come to the city by car. This is why shops belonging to the Parkgemeinschaft give out parking vouchers for purchases.

The tariff increase was unavoidable in view of the general increase in costs, PCB says. The price increase, which was communicated at short notice, was the result of an "intensive coordination process". All those involved did not take the decision lightly, a BCP spokesperson said.

"We have to react now so that we don't sustain losses. There is no way around higher fees for short-stay parking with the continuing high energy prices and due to the increase in rent," said BCP managing director Tamara Conradi. Jannis Vassiliou, Chair of the local retail association and Chair of the supervisory board of BCP, spoke of reasonable business practice: "We can only recommend to visitors to use the numerous inexpensive BCP parking garages in Bonn's city centre instead of parking in one of the more expensive above-ground parking spaces." The city has raised parking fees in its public car parks close to the city centre to four euros per hour this year.

Parking close to the city centre was comparatively cheap in Bonn compared to other large cities in NRW. In Aachen, for example, drivers already pay two euros per hour, in Münster likewise. Two to three euros per hour are the norm in Düsseldorf. In Cologne, where there are several different private car hire companies, the hourly rates range from 1.80 euros to 4.40 euros, depending on the provider and proximity to the city centre.

Some cities charge less

But there are cities that charge drivers less than Bonn does. These include cities in the Ruhr region such as Bochum, where parking starts at 1.30 euros an hour, or Bielefeld from one euro an hour. In smaller towns in the region, parking cars is also cheaper than in Bonn. In Brühl, an hour costs between 50 cents and one euro, in Siegburg the fee is mostly 1.50 euros from the first hour.

In Bonn, there are private garage operators with their own rates in addition to the car parks in Bonn City Park. The Stiftsgarage on Kölnstraße, run by Dirk Wallrath, for example, charges one euro for the first hour, 1.30 euro for the second and third hour, and 1.80 euro for the fourth hour. The DB car park at the old cemetery, run by Contipark, charges 1.50 euros for the first hour and three euros for the whole day.