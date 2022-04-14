Scheduled and theme cruises on the Rhine : Passenger cruises start again this Friday in Bonn

Preparations for the start of the season: staff member Paul Simon paints the deck of the "Filia Rheni". Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Bonn passenger cruisers are getting ready for the start of the new season. Staff are busy painting, cleaning and opening up the boats for cruises scheduled to start this Friday.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

On the deck of the "Filia Rheni," the turquoise-blue paint is still drying, while new Kölsch beer glasses are being put away behind the counter in the passenger compartment. Preparations for the 2022 season are also underway on the other three ships run by Bonner Personen Schiffahrt (BPS).

Scheduled trips of BPS passenger boats to Königswinter, Unkel, Remagen and Linz start on Good Friday, April 15. Departures are at 9:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from the banks of the Rhine in Bonn.

The BPS White Fleet includes the saloon ship "Rheinprinzessin", the event catamaran "Filia Rheni", the event ship "Poseidon" and the landmark "Moby Dick", named after the whale that was sighted in the Rhine in Bonn in 1966.

All of the vessels are run by family businesses in Bonn. Themed cruises are available and there is music and dancing as well as sunset parties. When it comes to the Beethoven excursions, culture is the main focus. The BPS offers many different cruises, and ticket sales have begun.