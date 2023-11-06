Bonn railway stuck in tunnel for an hour Passengers report frightening atmosphere

A female and a male passenger published videos from inside the train on the Tiktok portal. The man can be seen and heard banging his fists against the windows and asking the driver to open the doors, which does not happen. In her "selfie video", the woman says that another passenger has "collapsed" and another is struggling to breathe. Heavy breathing can be heard in the background. The air in the vehicle is getting warmer, she says. In the end, she manages to open a door of the light rail vehicle, probably to provide fresh air. Accusations are also levelled at the driver for not opening the doors of his own accord, but not only that. Other people involved commented on social media that the driver had tried to provide good information. They showed understanding that he kept the doors closed.