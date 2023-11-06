Bonn railway stuck in tunnel for an hour Passengers report frightening atmosphere
Bonn · Videos published on the internet portal Tiktok document how frightening the atmosphere in the stranded light rail vehicle must have been for some passengers. Here’s why the train driver in the tunnel near Bonn Central Station acted according to regulations.
At around 12.45 pm on Monday last week, a light rail vehicle on route 18 carrying 45 passengers came to a standstill in the tunnel near Bonn's main railway station after the driver of a driving school vehicle travelling in front reported damage to the overhead line. The control centre then switched off the power. Inside, the emergency lighting powered by a battery switched on; however, the battery does not supply the ventilation system with energy. The passengers were ultimately stuck for an hour and a quarter and not 30 to 40 minutes, as initially reported by the public utility company.
The air got warmer
A female and a male passenger published videos from inside the train on the Tiktok portal. The man can be seen and heard banging his fists against the windows and asking the driver to open the doors, which does not happen. In her "selfie video", the woman says that another passenger has "collapsed" and another is struggling to breathe. Heavy breathing can be heard in the background. The air in the vehicle is getting warmer, she says. In the end, she manages to open a door of the light rail vehicle, probably to provide fresh air. Accusations are also levelled at the driver for not opening the doors of his own accord, but not only that. Other people involved commented on social media that the driver had tried to provide good information. They showed understanding that he kept the doors closed.
From the point of view of Bonner Stadtwerke, the driver of Kölner Verkehrsbetriebe (KVB) acted correctly. "The driver did not open the doors because that is exactly what he is forbidden to do in such a case by official instructions. As far as we know so far, and following feedback from some passengers, the driver did everything in his power," said SWB spokeswoman Silke Elbern. Initially, the extent of the damage was not clear and the control centre had hoped that the driver would be able to reverse back to the Bonn-West stop to let the passengers out.
On site, however, the technicians discovered that the overhead line had been torn off over a length of 200 metres - for reasons that have not yet been clarified. Elbern: "That's why those responsible decided to evacuate the railway." Beforehand, however, the technicians had to earth the line to eliminate the risk of residual voltage. After all, the overhead line of the light rail network carries a voltage of 750 to 1000 volts direct current. Above around 120 volts, it becomes life-threatening for people. "So it's about nothing less than the safety of our passengers," emphasised Elbern. There was also the danger that trains could still be travelling on the opposite track. From 2 p.m., passengers could then be evacuated on foot via the tunnel.
Emergency doctor and paramedics on site
When the evacuees arrived, the fire and rescue services were on site with ten emergency services. "Two people had circulatory problems in the light railway in the tunnel," confirmed Lea Hoffmann from the Bonn press office. An emergency doctor and paramedics had attended to the two. Transport to hospital was not necessary.
According to Stadtwerke, catenary damage of this kind is rare. "In most cases, we can allow the trains to pull forward to the next stop in the event of special incidents," says Elbern. SWB, the fire brigade and emergency services practised together to overcome challenges such as the involuntary stop of the light rail in the tunnel. In October, there was an exercise in the tunnel at the Bad Godesberg Stadthalle stop.
Practising in the tunnel
Drills of this kind are part of the training programme for drivers from Stadtwerke and Kölner Verkehrsbetriebe. Lea Hoffmann informed the fire and rescue service that they are very familiar with the underground and rail network: "Depending on where an accident or incident is reported, the relevant emergency resources are alerted to the nearest access points." The rescue control centre can access the video surveillance of the stops. There is a direct communication channel with the SWB control centre for all necessary arrangements.
The Stadtwerke apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience: "Most of them did exactly the right thing in a situation like this: they kept calm and relied on the expertise of the specialists. Many thanks for that," said Elbern. The transport company will also examine whether an evacuation like this can be speeded up while maintaining safety.
This is the advice of the rescue service
Behaving calmly spreads to others:
The rescue service and fire brigade advise people to remain calm in emergency situations: "Your own calm and level-headed behaviour can radiate to other people present or affected and avoid additional excitement." In the event of medical emergencies, fires or other emergencies, call 112 or make an emergency call using the emergency call boxes in the tram area.
Passengers should also inform the train or bus staff about the problem. There are emergency call points for passengers on the light rail system. Instructions from the operating staff or the emergency services must be followed.
Original text: Philipp Königs
Translation: Mareike Graepel