In the former Karstadt building : Peek & Cloppenburg announces opening date for store in Bonn

The former Karstadt building has been closed since December: Water damage in the basement has affected the electrical system. The damage should be repaired soon. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn For months, three floors in the former Karstadt building in Bonn have been undergoing renovations for the clothing retailer Peek & Cloppenburg. Now, for the first time, the company has announced a concrete opening date. But water damage still has to be repaired before it can open.

Around two and a half years after the closure of the Karstadt department store in Bonn, a new clothing retailer will soon be moving into the building on Poststrasse in Bonn city center. For months, three floors have been undergoing renovations for a new Peek & Cloppenburg. Now an opening date has been set: Thursday, April 13, is the day the store plans to open for customers.

Peek & Cloppenburg had long been interested in Bonn

"We are pleased to open our new store in Bonn on this day with a colorful opening celebration including many great promotions," a company spokeswoman explained in response to a GA inquiry. Fashion for men and women will take up a retail space of around 6,500 square meters. For several weeks now, the apparel store has been recruiting staff for the Bonn location via social media.

Not all positions have been filled yet. "We are still looking for potential staff for sales, checkout and in-store logistics and we welcome applications," says the spokeswoman for Düsseldorf-based Peek & Cloppenburg KG. As was repeatedly heard from real estate circles in previous years, the company had been looking for large spaces in Bonn's city center for a long time.

At the moment, the building on Poststrasse is not open to the public following water damage to the power supply in the basement. Aldi and the drugstore dm have been closed since December. "On March 10, the technical elements will be replaced, after which the power can be reinstalled," says Sonja Nees, spokeswoman for Aachener Grundvermögen Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft, which owns the building. After that, safety checks of the systems are to be carried out, which is a prerequisite for safe store openings in the building. Nees: "The checks should be completed by April 13, so that Aldi and dm can reopen by then at the latest.”

It is unclear how the two top floors will be used in the future. According to GA information, the University of Bonn has held talks with the landlord as a potential tenant. The company Aachener Grundvermögen is keeping a low profile and is only talking about "cultural use”. The university is looking for interim quarters while the main university building is being renovated. It has already rented the commercial building opposite, where Appelrath Cüpper used to be located.

The crisis-ridden Galeria Kaufhof Karstadt group closed the branch on Poststrasse on October 14, 2020, in the midst of the COVID pandemic - after 26 years at this location. Today, the company of real estate investor René Benko is still present with the former Kaufhof at Münsterplatz in Bonn. However, the group had to file for insolvency again despite millions in state aid.