Outlook for Bonn and the surrounding region Persistent rain and cold temperatures in the first week of January
Bonn/Region · After a dry weekend, the German Weather Service is expecting a lot of precipitation. Temperatures will drop significantly during the first week of January.
After a relatively dry New Year's Eve, the German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting significantly poorer weather and " continuous rain" for the first week of January. Almost all parts of North Rhine-Westphalia are expected to receive 40 to 60 litres of water per square metre within 48 hours. According to the DWD, as much as 80 litres are possible in some places, which would mean heavy rainfall. The risk of flooding is therefore increasing again.
The weather in Bonn will stay unpleasant. It is expected to rain all day on Tuesday, with temperatures of up to twelve degrees in Bonn and up to ten degrees in the Rhein-Sieg district. It is expected to rain almost continuously in Bonn and the region until Thursday. Temperatures will drop steadily. From Thursday onwards, Bonn can expect a maximum of nine degrees and the Rhine-Sieg district a maximum of eight degrees. On Sunday, temperatures could reach just three degrees.
Persistent rain threatens flood areas
According to the German Press Agency, this will put additional pressure on flood areas along the Weser and Lippe rivers in particular. In general, however, the low rainfall over the weekend has given the flood regions in North Rhine-Westphalia some respite. The water level of the Rhine has dropped to six metres. This means that the restrictions on shipping can now be lifted, according to the German Press Agency.
Situation on the Rhine and Sieg
The water levels in and around Bonn have been falling slightly since Boxing Day. However, the flood situation remains tense. On Boxing Day, the Rhine in Bonn reached its highest level to date at 7.49 metres. The situation on the River Sieg also eased slightly, but the water levels are still being monitored by the local fire brigade operations centres.