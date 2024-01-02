Outlook for Bonn and the surrounding region Persistent rain and cold temperatures in the first week of January

The weather in Bonn will stay unpleasant. It is expected to rain all day on Tuesday, with temperatures of up to twelve degrees in Bonn and up to ten degrees in the Rhein-Sieg district. It is expected to rain almost continuously in Bonn and the region until Thursday. Temperatures will drop steadily. From Thursday onwards, Bonn can expect a maximum of nine degrees and the Rhine-Sieg district a maximum of eight degrees. On Sunday, temperatures could reach just three degrees.