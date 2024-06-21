Youth organisation Kleiner Muck Places still available for exchange to Tunisia
Beuel · "Rethinking diversity" is the motto of an exchange programme between young Germans and Tunisians. Organised by the youth organisation Kleiner Muck, the programme promises participants unforgettable experiences and insights.
Young people who are not going on holiday with their families this summer and are looking for an exciting alternative can now take part in an exchange project between Bonn and Tunisia. The project, run by the Bonn-based youth organisation Kleiner Muck, offers young people aged 15 to 20 the opportunity to spend a week in Bonn and a week with a host family in Tunisia.
Under the motto "Rethinking diversity", the idea is to help young people to become more open and tolerant. "We want to introduce them to the positive aspects of diversity and difference," explains youth educator Jule Knop, who has regularly organised and accompanied the exchange since 2017. At a time when diversity can often be seen negatively, this project highlights the enriching benefits of various cultures and perspectives.
The programme, split into summer and autumn phases, includes workshops and excursions in Bonn and Mahdia. The first week is in Bonn from 28 July to 4 August, followed by a week in Tunisia from 20 to 27 October.
Staying with host families is a key feature. During the first week in Bonn, a Mahdia participant lives with a German family. In Mahdia, the German participant stays with their Tunisian host family. There’s also a prep meeting before the trip.
From the Green Juice Festival to a picturesque old town
The focus is on cultural exchange and making new friends. Workshops on diversity and discrimination are complemented by exploring the host cities. In Bonn, the schedule includes a trip to Cologne and a visit to the Green Juice Festival in Vilich in early August. In Mahdia, participants can explore the city and enjoy delicious food. "Mahdia isn't too busy, so the young people can explore the city on their own," says Knop. Time and again, she sees how young people develop during the exchange programme. "They experience what it feels like to be in a new situation or in a different country, and what it's like not to understand the language," says the teacher. This increases their intercultural skills and empathy in particular.
The exchange is financially supported by the NRW Ministry of Children and Youth, which means that the costs per person only amounts to 250 euros. Anyone interested can register for the trip until 23 June: https://international.kleiner-muck.de/tunesien/.
(Original text: Abir Kassis; Translation: Jean Lennox)