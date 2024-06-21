Youth organisation Kleiner Muck Places still available for exchange to Tunisia

The focus is on cultural exchange and making new friends. Workshops on diversity and discrimination are complemented by exploring the host cities. In Bonn, the schedule includes a trip to Cologne and a visit to the Green Juice Festival in Vilich in early August. In Mahdia, participants can explore the city and enjoy delicious food. "Mahdia isn't too busy, so the young people can explore the city on their own," says Knop. Time and again, she sees how young people develop during the exchange programme. "They experience what it feels like to be in a new situation or in a different country, and what it's like not to understand the language," says the teacher. This increases their intercultural skills and empathy in particular.