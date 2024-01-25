January 26–28 Poetica 9 and Currywurst Festival: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Neuwied celebrates currywurst, artists compete in a friendly contest on the RheinBühne stage and the relationship between nature, poetry and history is discussed in Cologne: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
While Cologne is discussing the relationship between nature, poetry and history with international artists, the Künstlerforum Bonn is focussing on Peter Stauder's concept of nature as a social construction. A symbiosis of chocolate and currywurst runs through Neuwied at the weekend, while the federal city is particularly musical.
XXL carnival concert
The start of this year's carnival concerts, which culminate in the After-Zoch-Party on Rose Monday, brings numerous carnival greats to Bonn. They include Räuber, Kasalla, Höhner, Mo-Torres, Paveier, Bläck Fööss and Köbesse. Tickets for the BonnLive XXL carnival concert are available from bonnticket and vivenu.
Where: Kameha Grand Hotel, Am Bonner Bogen 1, 53227 Bonn
When: Friday, 26 January, 5 pm
Tickets: from 39.29 Euro
Festival of Currywurst and ChocolART
Both the Currywurst Festival and ChocolART are taking place next weekend. The Currywurst Festival begins with the "Extrawurst" campaign: equipped with a stamp card, participants are encouraged to try as many variations of the snack bar classic as possible. At the same time, the "ChocolART" chocolate festival will sweeten Neuwied city centre with sweet and bitter, vegan and artistic creations. Sunday is open for business from 1 to 6 pm.
Where: Pedestrian zone in the city centre, 56564 Neuwied
When: Friday, 26 January to Sunday, 28 January
Admission: free of charge
Bonn Song Slam
For the first time this year, six singer-songwriters will meet in friendly competition on the RheinBühne on Saturday. They will try to win over the audience with their self-written lyrics - whether unplugged or amplified, rock or ballad. In classic poetry slam style, the audience decides who emerges as the winner of the evening. Tickets for the Bonn Song Slam are available from the RheinBühne ticket shop.
Where: Kulturwohnzimmer RheinBühne, Oxfordstraße 20-22, 53111 Bonn
When: Saturday, 27 January, 8 pm
Tickets: 10 Euro in advance, 12 Euro at the box office
Exhibition: Peter Stauder - Where we are
The works of artist and philosopher Peter Stauder, this year's winner of the August Macke Medal, hang in the Künstlerforum Bonn. In his work, Stauder deals with nature as a social construction and its appropriation and exploitation. Using ink, acrylic and watercolour, the artist creates monumental, surreal-looking scenes of petrified landscapes.
Where: Künstlerforum Bonn, Hochstadenring 22-24, 53119 Bonn
Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 3pm to 6pm, Saturday 2pm to 5pm, Sunday 11am to 5pm
Admission: free of charge
Zarathustra
Nietzsche's great work "Thus Spoke Zarathustra" served Richard Strauss as inspiration for his symphonic poem of the same name in 1896. Today, the symphony is best known as the title music for Stanley Kubrick's film "2001 - A Space Odyssey" (1968). Under the direction of conductor Dirk Kaftan, the Beethoven Orchestra will perform the tone poem at Friday's concert. The preceding talk will deal with questions of upheaval and revolution, the categorisation of existing systems and their criticism. Actress and presenter of the talk, Esther Schweins, talks about how she views the questions in Nietzsche's philosophical work after a radical change in her lifestyle.
Where: Bonn Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn
When: Sunday, 28 January, 11 a.m.
Tickets: from 18.50 Euro
The Tribunal
Since the end of last year, the Junges Theater Bonn has been staging the dystopia "The Tribunal" by Dawn King. The climate crisis has the future firmly in its grip: temperatures are rising to almost 50 degrees, survival without technical assistance has become practically impossible and the principles of the rule of law have been suspended. Twelve young people form the tribunal that must judge their parents' generation in just 15 minutes: were they involved in the destruction of the environment, or can the tribunal find them innocent? Tickets for the performance can be reserved or purchased in the JTB ticket shop.
Where: Junges Theater Bonn, Hermannstraße 50, 53225 Bonn
When: Friday, 26 January, 10 am and 7.30 pm Tickets: from 5 Euro
Note: The play is suitable for audiences aged 14 and over
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)