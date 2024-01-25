January 26–28 Poetica 9 and Currywurst Festival: tips for the weekend

Since the end of last year, the Junges Theater Bonn has been staging the dystopia "The Tribunal" by Dawn King. The climate crisis has the future firmly in its grip: temperatures are rising to almost 50 degrees, survival without technical assistance has become practically impossible and the principles of the rule of law have been suspended. Twelve young people form the tribunal that must judge their parents' generation in just 15 minutes: were they involved in the destruction of the environment, or can the tribunal find them innocent? Tickets for the performance can be reserved or purchased in the JTB ticket shop.