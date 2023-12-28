December 29–January 1 Poetry slam and New Year's Eve concert: tips for the long weekend
Bonn/Region · Dance into the New Year at New Year's Eve parties, visit the Uferlichter in Bad Neuenahr and watch the annual poetry slam finale: our tips for the long weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
For the second long weekend in a row, there will be classical music, fireworks of words and a wintry atmosphere. Puccini's opera "Madama Butterfly" returns to the programme of the Bonn Opera, in Bad Godesberg the "Weihnachtliche Nachlese" invites you to enjoy mulled wine and potato pancakes and the Bundeskunsthalle presents the work of artist Anna Oppermann. These and other tips for the long weekend at a glance.
Poetry slam annual finale 2023
For the annual finale, poetry slammer Mario El Toro gathers poets from all over Germany at the Rhein-Sieg-Forum. The crème de la crème of the poetry slam scene will delight the audience with funny, poetic or bizarre texts they have written themselves. Tickets for the annual poetry slam finale are available from the Rhein-Sieg-Forum.
Where: Rhein-Sieg-Forum, Bachstraße 1, 53721 Siegburg
When: Saturday, 30 December, 8 pm
Tickets: from 15.60 Euro
Madama Butterfly
At the start of the new year, the Bonn Opera House is once again including Giacomo Puccini's opera "Madama Butterfly" in its programme. The tragedy is set in Nagasaki around the year 1900, when the American Lieutenant Pinkerton falls in love with the geisha Cio-Cio-San, known as Butterfly. After the traditional Japanese wedding, Pinkerton leaves his wife alone with their child and only returns when he wants to bring the child to America with his new wife. Tickets are available from the Bonn Opera House.
Where: Bonn Opera House, Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn
When: Monday, 1 January, 6 pm
Tickets: from 30 Euro
Christmas gleanings in Bad Godesberg
Still not had enough of the contemplative Christmas atmosphere, hot mulled wine and gingerbread? The St Nicholas Market in Bad Godesberg will be opening some of its stalls until Saturday for a "Christmas afterthought". There are potato pancakes, mulled wine and candy apples and the carousel invites you to take a ride.
Where: Bad Godesberg town centre
When: up to and including Saturday, 30 December daily from 11 am to 11 pm
Admission: free of charge
Exhibition: Anna Oppermann
The estate of visual artist Anna Oppermann has been brought together in a retrospective at the Bundeskunsthalle. Arrangements of notes, drawings, photographs and objects characterise her main oeuvre: the disclosure of the artistic process and the artist's reflections. In the 1960s, Oppermann occupied a unique position in the German art scene.
Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
Exhibition opening hours: Friday, 29 December and Saturday,
30 December, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, 31 December, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, 1 January, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: Day ticket for all exhibitions 13 Euro (reduced 6.50 Euro)
Shore lights
Artistically illuminated floral works of art line the paths in the Kurpark, high-quality mulled wine from winegrowers and regional specialities provide the right culinary delights and regional artists spread a musical atmosphere on the small stage on Friday and Saturday. The ice rink in the Kurpark is also open between the years.
Where: Kurpark Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Kurgartenstraße 13,
53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler
When: Wednesday, 27 December to Saturday, 30 December from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
New Year's Eve concert by the Berliner Philharmoniker live in the cinema
Festive excerpts from Tannhäuser open the programme, the main part is highly dramatic: at the Berliner Philharmoniker's New Year's Eve concert, star tenor Jonas Kaufmann presents his signature role, Siegmund from Wagner's Walküre. The traditional concert will be shown on the big screen at the Rex Lichtspieltheater. Tickets for the broadcast of the New Year's Eve concert are available here.
Where: Rex-Lichtspieltheater Bonn, Frongasse 9, 53121 Bonn
When: Sunday, 31 December, 5 to 7.40 pm
Tickets: 29.70 Euro
China Light Festival at Cologne Zoo
Since mid-December, the more than 10,000 animals at Cologne Zoo have been joined by 75 illuminated animal and fantasy figures, which bathe the zoo grounds in atmospheric light. At the ten interactive stations, visitors can shed new light on themselves, swing into the evening sky on moon swings and find out which character traits correspond to their zodiac sign.
Where: Cologne Zoo, Riehler Straße 173, 50735 Cologne
When: daily from 5.30 pm to 9 pm (except New Year's Eve)
Admission: Adults 23 Euro, children 11 Euro
Note: The animal houses remain closed during the China Light Festival.
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)