Around 100 party-goers : Police break up illegal get-together in ICE tunnel near Bad Honnef

Bad Honnef On Sunday night, the Federal Police broke up an illegal party with around 100 revellers in a supply tunnel of the ICE line near Bad Honnef. The officers seized drugs and are investigating the young organisers.

Around 100 people partied illegally in a supply tunnel of the ICE line near Bad Honnef on Sunday night. The Federal Police broke up the party and started an investigation. As the Federal Police announced on Monday, Federal Police officers noticed loud music near the supply tunnel at around 0.30 am.

Around 100 revellers had gathered there and set up a music and light system. The police managed to prevent 36 people from fleeing and to establish their identities. When searching their bags, the officers found illegal narcotics such as crystal meth, amphetamines and marijuana.

The officers were also able to find the organisers of the party: a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man from Cologne. The federal police initiated administrative offence proceedings for violations of the Corona Protection Ordinance and criminal proceedings for violations of the Narcotics Act. The two organisers as well as the participants are expecting heavy fines. The federal police had already broken up an illegal rave there a week ago.

Original text: Heike Hamann and Claudia Sülzen