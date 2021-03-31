Violations of Corona rules : Police break up party in forest near Neunkirchen-Seelscheid

A policewoman checks personal details. In Neunkirchen-Seelscheid, officers filed several charges after a party in a forest. (Symbolic photo) Foto: dpa/Robert Michael

Neunkirchen-Seelscheid The police went to Neunkirchen-Seelscheid on Monday evening because several cars had been damaged there. At the scene, investigators received tips about a party at a shelter in the adjacent woods.

Around 20 young people apparently partied for hours in the forest near Neunkirchen-Seelscheid on Monday. The police issued expulsions and filed charges for violations of the Corona Protection Ordinance, as the district police announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the police first went to the street "Im Immenthal" shortly before midnight because several cars were allegedly damaged by youths. The wing mirrors of three vehicles were smashed off and the rear window of another car was smashed with an unknown object. During the investigation, the police received tips about a group of about 20 people who had apparently been partying in the neighbouring woods since the afternoon.

The officers called in several patrol cars and two service dogs to check the group. Near the ponds, the police found six men and women aged between 18 and 25. The suspects from Much and Neunkirchen-Seelscheid had celebrated their birthday in a shelter. According to their own statements, they had nothing to do with the damage to the cars.

The investigation into the damage to the cars is ongoing. Investigators are looking for witnesses and are asking for information under the telephone number 02241/541-3121.