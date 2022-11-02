Suspected attack on two youths : Police continue to investigate incident in Widdig

Two youths were allegedly attacked by men on the playground at the Widdig sports ground. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bornheim-Widdig After the alleged attack on two youths in Widdig, the investigation continues. At the same time, the police counter accusations made by the father of one of the youths.

The Bonn police are still investigating the alleged attack on two youths in Bornheim-Widdig. This was announced by police spokesman Michael Beyer in response to a question from the General-Anzeiger. The youths have now been questioned again. The father of one of the youths, who was also involved in the case, was also present, Beyer said.

According to Beyer, the two youths were threatened and detained by five men on the playground at the Widdig sports ground during the night of 11 October to 12 October. Some of the men then tried to force one of the two youths to lead them to his home and hand over money.

However, by chance, the youth was able to call for help on his way through the town, which ultimately informed his father and went looking for him. As a result, police officers were also on duty in the Bornheim Rhine town. While the youth was simply left behind by the men who remained at the sports ground, the other man managed to escape, according to his own statement.

Two police cars were at the sports field

According to Beyer, the youths repeated their account of the incident during questioning. The police had no reason to doubt this, he continued. However, there is no trace of the suspects so far. According to the police, no further leads have been found. For this purpose, the youths had also been shown pictures from the database colloquially known as the criminal database.

Beyer countered the father's accusation - reported by the General-Anzeiger - that the police officers who had been alerted had not searched for the suspects on the night of the crime despite concrete tips from him. Two patrol cars had been on the scene, Beyer said. One crew had taken statements, the other had searched for the suspects - but without finding them.

The police will accept information about the incident in Widdig under Tel. 02 28/15 0.

Original text: Christoph Meurer