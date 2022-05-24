Call for witnesses : Police investigate after series of fires in Bonn

The fire brigade was called to several fires in Bonn over the weekend. (Symbolic photo) Foto: dpa/David Inderlied

Castell/Nordstadt There were fires at six locations in Bonn-Castell and Nordstadt on Sunday morning. Witnesses had alerted the fire brigade and police to the series of fires. The police assume that the fires were caused by arson and are asking for information.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The Bonn police are investigating a series of fires in Castell and Nordstadt. On Sunday morning between 5.10 and 5.30 am, witnesses had reported several fires. According to police reports on Monday, there were six fires in the Römerstraße between Badener Straße and Legionsweg.

In three cases, unknown persons are said to have thrown burning newspapers into letterboxes. In addition, paper is said to have been set alight on a street corner. In two other cases, fires damaged a car and a dustbin. No one was injured.

The police seized evidence at all these incidents that points to deliberate arson. Investigators conducted searches in the area, but they were unsuccessful. Police have launched an investigation into the series of fires and are also looking into whether there is a connection to a burning paper bin in Franzstraße, which was also on fire at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.