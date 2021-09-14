Crime in Bonn : Police investigates after several robberies in Hofgarten area

Several people were robbed in the Hofgarten area over the weekend. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Police are investigating after three robberies in the Hofgarten area last weekend. Victims of the acts were teenagers. Police camera towers are not currently being used there.

Again there have been robberies in the city centre on the weekend, again the Hofgarten was the place of action, which was populated by several hundred people on the summery evenings. Three times the police had to go to the green area at the university. In all three cases, teenagers were the victims, the authority reported Monday.

Friday evening, shortly before midnight: Two young women (16, 20) and a male companion (16) approach a police patrol on the street Am Hofgarten behind the Academic Art Museum. They report that they were standing in front of a toilet cubicle at a construction site when two youths abruptly attacked the trio. According to the report, the 16-year-old had his mobile phone snatched by one of the unknown culprits. The girls were also beaten. The crew of an ambulance took care of the three, the two attackers had long since disappeared. The first is described as 15 to 16 years old, about 1.60 to 1.70 metres tall and of thick build. He has black, curly hair, which is shaved short on the sides. He was dressed in a black and red tracksuit. His companion was slightly taller, has black hair and was wearing a white tracksuit.

Saturday evening, around midnight: A police patrol goes to the Marienhospital, where a 15-year-old is being treated for a laceration to the head. He claims to have been attacked by two unknown persons in the area of the benches at the Hofgartenwiese at around 10:30 pm. During the subsequent journey home he noticed in the cab that he no longer had his cell phone with him. The parents later drove the 15-year-old to the hospital. The unknown culprits were supposedly two approximately 20-year-old men. Also in this the investigations continue.

Sunday, around 0:10 a.m.: According to descriptions, a group of five to six people surrounded a 16-year-old near the University/Market stop. One of the men then allegedly snatched the jacket worn over the shoulders from the youth, whereupon a wrestling match ensued. The attacker can be described so far as 16 to 17 years old, about 1.75 to 1.80 metres tall and of strong build. He is said to have had conspicuously thick eyebrows, a round face and short, dark hair that was shaved short at the sides. Another suspect is described as having dark, partly blond hair and a conspicuous Gucci shoulder bag, and a third person is wearing an orange cardigan. The suspects are said to have spoken in Arabic.

Video surveillance at the Hofgarten

Only last weekend, the Bonn police had extended their video surveillance to prevent crime in the Hofgarten, but this was suspended because of the climate camp currently taking place on the southern part of the meadow. Background: At gatherings such as rallies and demonstrations, the police may not make video or audio recordings without cause. Only if a demonstration poses a threat to public safety may it be filmed by the police to date. The issue is one of the central points in the dispute over the amendment of the Assembly Act. According to a spokeswoman, the climate camp, which will continue until September 28, has so far proceeded without any threatening situations.

The Kriminalkommissariat 32 responsible for the clearing-up of robbery offences took over the investigations in the three described cases and is looking for witnesses. The investigators can be contacted via phone at 0228/15-0 or by e-mail to KK32.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de in regards to possible crime suspects.

In both nights in each case approximately 20 task forces of police and Stadtordnungsamt were used in the area of the yard garden, at the old customs as well as at the Brassertufer. A total of around 180 people were checked and two people were taken into custody.