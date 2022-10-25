Fatal shooting : Police kill man (31) in Zülpich

A police operation ended fatally on Monday.

The Euskirchen police shot a 31-year-old man during an operation in Zülpich-Linzenich. The man had allegedly attacked the officers with a knife.

A police operation in Zülpich-Linzenich ended fatally on Monday. According to the police, a 31-year-old man had tried to force his way into his parents' house. Two patrol car crews of the Euskirchen police arrived on the scene at around 1.45 pm.

According to the police, the man abruptly attacked the officers with a drawn knife. One officer then fired a shot from his service weapon at the attacker. The man was injured so severely that the emergency doctor on the scene could only pronounce his death.

The Bonn police and the Bonn public prosecutor's office have taken over the investigation. For reasons of neutrality, the police department directly involved in such cases - in this case not the Euskirchen department - does not investigate. The relatives of the deceased as well as the police officers involved are receiving psychological support.

The investigation is ongoing.