Woman attacked in Bornheim-Waldorf : Police looking for suspect after attempted rape

Police were on duty in Bornheim-Waldorf on Saturday night. Photo: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand Foto: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Bornheim-Waldorf In Bornheim-Waldorf, an unknown man allegedly tried to rape a young woman on Saturday night. Police are searching for the suspect and are asking for information.

An unknown man attacked a young woman in Bornheim-Waldorf on Saturday night. Officers are investigating on suspicion of attempted rape. As police stated on Monday morning, the woman was passing the Hostertstraße/Hühnermarkt area around 1:15 a.m. when the man suddenly knocked her to the ground and attacked her. The woman resisted and screamed for help, whereupon a resident became aware and alerted the police.

The resident also observed a man approaching and chasing the suspect as he fled across Hostertstraße toward Büttgasse. The police initiated a manhunt, but were initially unable to find either the witness or the suspect. The witness has meanwhile reported to the police, the police said on Monday afternoon. He is now to be questioned.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-20s and 1.70 meters tall. He is said to have a dark complexion, was dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts and is said to have spoken English.

Anyone who has observed the act or who has information on the identity of the culprit, is asked to report to the telephone number 0228/150 or by e-mail under KK12K-Wache.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.