New weapons for Bonn police : Police officers in Bonn to be equipped with Taser guns

Police officers demonstrate how to use a Taser. Foto: dpa/Axel Heimken

Bonn After years of persuasive efforts by the police union (GdP) district group, police officers in Bonn will now be equipped with Tasers. The stun guns are intended to help officers react quickly in dangerous situations – whilst causing minimum harm to the perpetrator.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Last autumn, members of the Bonn district GdP including chair Dirk Lennertz and deputy Frank Kreft pricked up their ears when they heard the news from Düsseldorf: Minister of the Interior Herbert Reul had decided to equip the five largest police forces in NRW, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Duisburg, Essen and Cologne, with Taser guns.

The announcement has met with broad approval in the Bonn GdP. They had already said they wanted them back in 2014, but there was a lot of resistance, including from the NRW police union. Time and again, health risks including the dangers of firing Tasers at an attacker, were put forward. But Kreft was pleased to report that he has succeeded in convincing GdP state president Michael Mertens of the benefits of the device.

With the union’s support, Reul commissioned the North NRW State Office for Central Police Services with testing the Tasers in action in a pilot project: "The devices proved themselves during the project phase, so now the five largest NRW police authorities have been equipped," explains Bonn police spokesperson Simon Rott. Other authorities, including the Bonn police, will follow suit and receive their own Taser guns.

Police officer Peter Schulz (name changed by the editors), a former SEK officer who himself has a lot of experience in the use of Tasers, had already campaigned for the acquisition more than 15 years ago. He gave tangible reasons for this, not only to the Bonn GdP, but also in 2016 in an interview with this newspaper: "In more than 90 per cent of the cases, the perpetrator fell down immediately after being hit with the frequency shot, but remained unharmed." There is "no more effective weapon for a distance between two and six metres".

Lennertz believes it is more necessary than ever to have such an effective weapon, "because the willingness to use violence against police officers is increasing". Frank Kreft also refuses to acknowledge the arguments against the use of Tasers: "Problems have been almost exclusively in cases where the attacker had a pre-condition." He also points out that the police's multi-purpose baton can cause far worse injuries. In addition, Tasers can act as a highly effective deterrent.

Devices to be delivered this year

Police Commissioner Frank Hoever agrees: "Taser guns are an additional tool within the framework of necessary and legally permissible weapons. From the point of view of proportionality, they expand the range of police options in dangerous situations."

The Taser guns will be delivered in Bonn in the course of the year, says Rott: "For operational reasons, we cannot name the total number of devices." However, the colleagues on guard duty will gradually be equipped with two devices per patrol car. Before they carry the Taser gun on duty, they will undergo training sessions.

TASER GUNS Overpowering without further use of force According to the NRW state government, when a Taser gun is fires it emits two electrons that cause electrical impulses to affect the human nervous system. "A neuromuscular paralysis occurs that briefly incapacitates the aggressor and enables the police officers to subdue the person without having to use further force." In 2021, tasers were deployed 197 times, and in 154 cases it was sufficient to merely threaten their use, explains Markus Niesczery, police spokesperson for the NRW Ministry of the Interior: "We know of no detrimental effects on people’s health after being tasered,” he said.

Original article: Axel Vogel