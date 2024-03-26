15-year-old critically injured Police resume camera surveillance in the Hofgarten after knife attack

What the Bonn police advise

In the event of a threat or if you are the victim of a mugging on the street, police spokesman Michael Beyer advises you to follow the instructions or demands of armed perpetrators. The police also advise people to walk in brightly lit streets and to go out of their way to avoid any situations where there is a potential threat. After drinking alcohol, the police advise taking public transport. As criminals are often after cash, you should not count your cash in public, it’s best to pay without cash. If you have a lot of cash in your wallet, you should not travel alone. According to the police, groups offer protection. You should also always be alert and keep an eye on your surroundings.