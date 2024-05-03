Body found on tracks Police review video footage of Bad Godesberg rail incident
Bad Godesberg · A lifeless man was discovered on the tram tracks in Bad Godesberg on Tuesday morning. Following an initial analysis of video recordings, the police have now released information about the current state of the investigation.
There are new findings in the case of the person who was found lifeless in the track bed at the Wurzerstraße underground station in Plittersdorf on Tuesday morning. The police say it was a 40-year-old man. According to the current state of the investigation and initial analyses of the video recordings, the man had stumbled out of a tram that had stopped at the station. Answering a GA enquiry, police spokesperson Simon Rott says it appears that he then walked unsteadily alongside the tram before falling in front of it. He was then apparently run over by the tram without the driver noticing.
The driver of the next tram that pulled into the Wurzerstraße stop saw the body in the track bed and managed to stop in time to avoid running over it. He called the emergency services at around 11.30 am. The fire brigade and emergency services, who arrived on the scene in large numbers soon after the alarm was raised, were only able to determine that the man was dead.
The train driver who had discovered the dead man in the track bed was treated for shock on site and then taken to hospital.
The exact circumstances of the incident are still under investigation. "However, we have no evidence of a criminal offence and, based on the initial analysis of video recordings, we currently assume that it was an accident," the police spokesperson said. .
In cases like this, specially trained emergency responders are sent to take care of staff and passengers at the scene, if this is necessary, said police spokesperson Maximilian Mühlens. "These colleagues are appropriately psychologically trained." They take care of the drivers on site and take them to the so-called transit doctor. In the case of serious incidents, those affected are also treated in specialised trauma outpatient clinics.
Long braking distance
Caution is always advised when travelling by train. This is because moving vehicles have a long braking distance. According to Mühlens, it is "39 metres for emergency braking at 50 km/h and 69 metres at 70 km/h".
The large numbers of first responders and police at the corner of Würzerstraße and Alsässer Straße caused quite a stir, not least because not only the station but also the entire tram line was closed until shortly before 3 pm. Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) quickly organised a rail replacement service that ran between Godesberger Stadthalle and Heussallee. Nevertheless, there were always questions from passers-by who actually wanted to get to the underground station but then had to turn back in front of the entrance area at the escalator, which had been cordoned off with police tape. "Do you know what happened here?" was a frequently asked question from curious onlookers to the patrol officers on site.
For the Bonn fire brigade, the operation at the underground station was quickly over, as the incident commander explained. After all, there was nothing his firefighters could do, as the person was already dead. It was more of a situation for the emergency services and the police, the incident commander continued. A short time later, police officers arrived at the station to secure evidence. At around 12.30 p.m., a team of undertakers recovered and removed the body.
Original text: Axel Vogel and Ayla Jacob
Translation: Jean Lennox