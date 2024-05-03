Body found on tracks Police review video footage of Bad Godesberg rail incident

The large numbers of first responders and police at the corner of Würzerstraße and Alsässer Straße caused quite a stir, not least because not only the station but also the entire tram line was closed until shortly before 3 pm. Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) quickly organised a rail replacement service that ran between Godesberger Stadthalle and Heussallee. Nevertheless, there were always questions from passers-by who actually wanted to get to the underground station but then had to turn back in front of the entrance area at the escalator, which had been cordoned off with police tape. "Do you know what happened here?" was a frequently asked question from curious onlookers to the patrol officers on site.