Closures until Sunday : Police seal off Petersberg due to G7 meeting

Several hundred police officers from all over Germany are providing security for the G7 summit - for example, at the access road to Petersberg. Photo: Ralf Klodt Foto: Ralf Klodt

Königswinter Several hundred police officers are providing security for the meeting of the G7 finance ministers and central bank heads in Königswinter and Bonn. Since Wednesday morning, the access road to the Petersberg conference venue has been cordoned off.

Until Sunday, cyclists and hikers will have to refrain from visiting Petersberg. Because of the meeting of the G7 finance ministers and central bank heads, the paths and access roads are closed.

According to a spokesperson for the Bonn police, several hundred police officers will provide security for the meeting, which also includes appointments in Bonn, including a visit to the Old Town Hall and the Villa Hammerschmidt.

Police officers from all over North Rhine-Westphalia are on site to provide support. According to the police, there may be short-term closures and traffic disruptions during the arrival and departure of the summit participants.