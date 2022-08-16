Police and fire brigade called out : Possible war ammunition discovered at Koblenzer Tor in Bonn

During construction work at the Koblenzer Tor, war ammunition was apparently found on Monday afternoon. Photo: Meike Böschemeyer Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn The fire brigade, the city and the police went to a construction site at Koblenzer Tor in Bonn in the early afternoon yesterday. An incendiary bomb was found here during construction work. In the meantime, the operation has been finished.

War ammunition may have been found during construction work at the Koblenzer Tor in Bonn on Monday afternoon. According to initial reports, the city of Bonn's public order office said there was a flash fire, which could indicate a phosphorus grenade or bomb. However, it is still unclear what exactly it was.

According to police spokesperson Robert Scholten, the police were alerted at around 1.50 p.m. after reports that asphalt had caught fire after being removed. There was a lot of smoke.

Experts from the fire brigade, the city and the police are on the scene and further investigations are underway. For safety reasons, an explosive ordnance disposal service was also called in. According to initial findings, however, no gas had escaped, says Scholten. After the B9 was closed for a short time in the southbound direction, it was passable again a short time later.

According to GA information, however, parts of the university were affected by the incident. The rooms above the Koblenz Gate were evacuated.