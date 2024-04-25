Hundreds of households affected Power cut in Bonn-Mehlem on Wednesday
More than 500 households in Bonn-Mehlem were affected by a power cut for almost two hours on Wednesday. The cause was a damaged cable during civil engineering work on Domhofstraße.
There was a power cut in the Mehlem district of Bad Godesberg on Wednesday afternoon. From 2.16 pm, 568 households were without power due to a medium-voltage fault, according to the electricity supply company Bonn-Netz. The cause of the power outage was civil engineering work at a construction site on Domhofstraße, said a spokesperson. A line was damaged during the work.
The fault resulted in the failure of four network stations. Technicians from Bonn-Netz were able to rectify the outage at 3.54 pm and reconnect all affected households to the grid.
