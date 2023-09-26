Sightings in Bonn and the region Praying mantises become more widespread in the Rhineland
Bonn · In Japan they are regarded as a symbol of vigilance and patience, in Germany they are particularly known for their penchant for sexual cannibalism: The praying mantis. Sightings of the endangered insects in and around Bonn are becoming more and more frequent.
The praying mantis is native to Germany, but due to low population levels on the red list of endangered species. It has long been most widespread in the Kaiserstuhl region of Baden-Württemberg. However, as the German Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu) reports, the heat-loving insects are now venturing into more and more regions - including Bonn and the surrounding area. Nabu believes that climate change is one of the reasons why the mantises have greatly expanded their range in the past decade, with areas further north becoming increasingly attractive.
Praying mantises have been flying into NRW on a regular basis since 2011, and between 2021 and 2022 the "Insect of the Year 2017" was observed to have increased both on the right and left bank of the Rhine. But it was not until this summer that it was possible to prove that they bred in the Rhineland. Juveniles, so-called nymphs, were discovered at several sites in the Siebengebirge in July and August. As these are unable to fly for the first months of their lives, Nabu assumes that they hatched locally. After reproduction and before winter, the adults die, the offspring hibernate in the larval stage.
Mantises are mainly found in embankments or domestic gardens, explains Engelbert Mayer from the Nabu group Kaiserstuhl. The mantises are neither poisonous nor harmful - North America even introduced them artificially for biological pest control, although their real usefulness in this area is now doubted. Residents who find praying mantises in their gardens should ensure that there are enough flowering plants, as the animals eat the insects attracted by the flowers.
Nabu Bonn calls on people in the Bonn and Rhein-Sieg districts to notify them of any observations of praying mantises. In order to understand the actual distribution, observers are asked to send the date, place of discovery and (if available) photos by e-mail to info@nabu-bonn.de.
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Jean Lennox)