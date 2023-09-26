Sightings in Bonn and the region Praying mantises become more widespread in the Rhineland

Praying mantises have been flying into NRW on a regular basis since 2011, and between 2021 and 2022 the "Insect of the Year 2017" was observed to have increased both on the right and left bank of the Rhine. But it was not until this summer that it was possible to prove that they bred in the Rhineland. Juveniles, so-called nymphs, were discovered at several sites in the Siebengebirge in July and August. As these are unable to fly for the first months of their lives, Nabu assumes that they hatched locally. After reproduction and before winter, the adults die, the offspring hibernate in the larval stage.