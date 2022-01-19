Large number of forgeries turned up : Previous 2G wristbands in Bonn and the region no longer valid

The 2G wristbands in Bonn and the region have lost their validity. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Because a large number of counterfeits recently appeared, the previous 2G wristbands for access to the retail trade in Bonn and the region are no longer valid. New ones are now being issued.

Because the 2G wristbands that were distributed in Bonn and the region to facilitate controls in the shops were apparently counterfeited in large numbers, all wristbands lost their validity on Tuesday. This was announced by the Bonn Rhein-Sieg-Euskirchen retail association.

Those who still have a now outdated 2G wristband can return it to an issuing point and have a new wristband affixed upon presentation of their identity card and 2G proof, according to the report.

"We regret that a small selfish minority with considerable criminal energy is deliberately putting our fellow citizens in danger by putting counterfeit wristbands into circulation," said Jannis Vassiliou, Chairman of the Bonn Rhein-Sieg Euskirchen Retail Association. Karina Kröber from City-Marketing Bonn also sharply criticised the counterfeiting of 2G bands. "We have to control the entrance more elaborately again," she told us on the sidelines of the Corona counter-demonstration on Monday. This, she said, makes it even more difficult for the already struggling retail sector. "So I can only ask you: If you catch someone interfering with ribbons or even vaccination certificates, say something.“

Original text: Christine Bähr