New NRW regulation : Primary school children no longer required to wear a mask in the classroom

A change in a NRW corona ordinance means an easing of mask-wearing requirements for primary schoolchildren. Foto: dpa/Gregor Fischer

Düsseldorf The state of NRW has eased up on its mask-wearing requirement for primary school children. The new regulation went into effect on October 1.

Primary school children in North Rhine-Westphalia no longer have to wear masks in the classroom during instruction. An amendment to the Corona Care Ordinance stipulated the new rule, which was implemented on October 1.

Until now, primary school students were only allowed to take off their mask when they were at their seat. Now they are also allowed to take it off in the classroom "when they leave their seat as part of the lessons", as stated in a communication from the NRW government to the schools on Thursday.

The Ministry emphasized that in primary schools, as before, masks must be worn as soon as the students leave the classroom. This continues to apply for mixed groups with pupils from different classes.