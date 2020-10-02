New NRW regulation : Primary school children no longer required to wear a mask in the classroom

Primary school children in North Rhine-Westphalia no longer have to wear masks in the classroom during instruction. An amendment to the Corona Care Ordinance stipulated the new rule, which was implemented on October 1.
Until now, primary school students were only allowed to take off their mask when they were at their seat. Now they are also allowed to take it off in the classroom "when they leave their seat as part of the lessons", as stated in a communication from the NRW government to the schools on Thursday.
The Ministry emphasized that in primary schools, as before, masks must be worn as soon as the students leave the classroom. This continues to apply for mixed groups with pupils from different classes.
(Orig. text: dpa; Translation: ck)
